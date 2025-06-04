Puerto Vallarta Earns Seven Travvy Award Nominations for 2025

Puerto Vallarta Travvy Awards nominations show why the city ranks among Mexico’s top visitor spots with seven nods across key categories

Puerto Vallarta earned seven nods in the 2025 Travvy Awards, a sign that the city keeps drawing attention from travelers and industry pros alike. The “Puerto Vallarta Travvy Awards” buzz already spread fast after TravelPulse and AGENTatHOME announced nominees. Each nod highlights a different strength— from food to romance— and shows why Puerto Vallarta stays on top as a visitor favorite.

The Travvy Awards run like an industry pulse check. TravelPulse and AGENTatHOME host them each year to honor destinations, cruise lines, hotels, tour operators, and agencies. Many call these awards the Oscars of travel thanks to their high profile and the weight they carry in booking decisions. The 2025 ceremony will land on November 6 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Florida.

This year’s nominations for Puerto Vallarta fall into seven categories: Best Destination in Mexico; Best Culinary Destination in Mexico; Best Wedding Destination in Mexico; Best Honeymoon Destination in Mexico; Best Tourism Board in Mexico; Best Wedding Destination – Overall; and Best Travel Agent Academy Program – Overall. Those seven spots reflect how broad and varied the scene is here— from beaches and nightlife to food and romance.

Last year Puerto Vallarta claimed four titles at the 2024 Travvy Awards: Best Destination in Mexico, Best Gastronomic Destination in Mexico, Best Honeymoon Destination in Mexico, and Best Tourism Board in Mexico for a third straight year. This record set a high bar that the local team is ready to match or exceed in 2025.

Travelers who make their way to Puerto Vallarta find more than a beach. They discover a mix of culture, nature, and modern comforts. The city’s board backs local chefs, encourages new festivals, and supports eco-friendly tours. That hands-on push shows in local menus— from street tacos to high-end tasting menus— and in a growing list of boutique hotels and beachfront resorts. In recent surveys, Puerto Vallarta ranked among Mexico’s ten safest cities. It also earned nods as the friendliest city in the world by several international outlets. Those accolades drive new arrivals and keep past visitors planning repeat trips.

Food lovers have plenty to cheer. Puerto Vallarta’s nomination for Best Culinary Destination in Mexico stems from recent events like local taco crawls, chef-led cooking classes, and popup dinners featuring farm-to-table ingredients. Restaurants mix traditional recipes with fresh twists and highlight local catch from the Pacific. Street markets buzz with venders selling fresh produce, regional spices, and handmade goods. A strong local push to bring more international chefs into town has sparked new tasting menus that feed both tourists and locals. That scene won the city its 2024 Gastronomic Destination title and will put it in contention again for the 2025 crown.

Couples considering Puerto Vallarta for their big day saw news of the wedding and honeymoon nods as a green light. Wedding planners here blend beach ceremonies with sunset views, world-class florists, and local mariachi bands. Hotels and beachfront villas streamline legal paperwork for overseas couples. Planners know how to craft an immersive experience— from pre-wedding tequila tastings to boat parties. Meanwhile, the nomination for Best Honeymoon Destination proves that the city keeps romance at its core. Resorts now partner with local spas, yoga instructors, and adventure guides to make sure new couples enjoy a balance of spa days, sunset dinners, and guided jungle hikes.

Beyond weddings and food, the local tourism board’s nomination for Best Tourism Board in Mexico spotlights a savvy marketing team back at home base. They drive campaigns with real stories from locals, share live updates on social media, and lean on partnerships with airlines to offer package deals. In a social media age, their strategy to show daily life— from fishing boats at dawn to night markets on the malecón— reaches travelers who want more than a postcard photo. They also reached out to niche communities— like pet owners, LGBTQ+ travelers, and adventure seekers— with tailor-made content. In a world where authenticity counts, the board’s approach helped secure that fifth nomination in a row.

Puerto Vallarta also landed nods in two overall categories: Best Wedding Destination – Overall and Best Travel Agent Academy Program – Overall. The first nod places it among global wedding spots, pitting it against island resorts and European hideaways. The second nod highlights a local program that trains agents on selling Mexico’s coast— from how to craft stories around local festivals to getting the best group-booking rates. Travel agents become ambassadors when they know a region inside out. Winning that program nod means agents are more likely to champion Puerto Vallarta when clients ask, “Where should we go?”

Nominations alone keep travel agents, tour planners, and media paying attention between now and November 6. The voting period is open now on the Travvy Awards website. Anyone can register, cast votes, and show support. A push from local hotels, tour operators, and fans helps drive the final result. When votes close, winners will appear in AGENTatHOME magazine and on TravelPulse.com. You can vote here: https://www.travvyawards.com/vote

