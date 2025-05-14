Puerto Vallarta Emerges as Top 10 International Summer Destination with Strong U.S. Connectivity

Puerto Vallarta ranks ninth among international summer hotspots, drawing American travelers with 29% of U.S. international bookings and more than two dozen direct U.S. air routes.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - According to the “Top Summer Travel Destinations Report” by Allianz Partners USA, 29 percent of flight itineraries booked from U.S. airports for the May 22–September 2 summer season are to international destinations, with Mexico claiming three spots in the top 10—Cancún (No. 1), San José del Cabo (No. 2) and Puerto Vallarta (No. 9). Puerto Vallarta shares the international top 10 with global favorites such as London, Punta Cana and Paris.