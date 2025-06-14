Puerto Vallarta expects over 75 percent hotel occupancy this summer

Puerto Vallarta tourism officials forecast summer hotel occupancy to exceed 75 percent, driven by national promotions and increased flight connections.

Puerto Vallarta is poised for a strong summer tourism season, with hotel occupancy expected to surpass 75 percent, according to projections from the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust (Fidetur).

The forecast comes just ahead of the official start of the summer holiday period. Fidetur officials say promotional efforts and improved connectivity are behind the anticipated increase in visitors. The agency’s director, Luis Antonio Villaseñor Nolasco, said the city is already seeing momentum heading into July.

“We are working to surpass last year’s achievements,” Villaseñor said in a recent interview with national media. “That means exceeding the 75 percent average occupancy during the holiday period, which is about to begin next month.”

Fidetur has launched an aggressive marketing campaign across Mexico, targeting domestic travelers in key cities like Guadalajara, Monterrey, León, and Morelia—markets historically known for their strong interest in beach destinations like Puerto Vallarta. The campaign includes participation in major travel events and partnerships with national media to highlight the city’s attractions and safety measures.

According to Fidetur’s social media updates, weekend bookings are expected to push occupancy rates even higher than the average, suggesting Puerto Vallarta may be nearing full capacity on peak travel dates throughout July and August.

A major part of the strategy to boost summer tourism includes expanding flight connectivity. New air routes are being introduced to bring in more visitors from central and northern Mexico. One of the highlights is a new direct flight from Morelia, Michoacán—an addition that local tourism operators hope will encourage more last-minute bookings from central Mexico.

Additionally, existing routes are receiving a boost in frequency. Flights between Puerto Vallarta and major cities such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and León will increase during the summer to meet growing demand.

The outlook reflects a broader trend in domestic tourism. As international travel remains costlier for many families, beach destinations like Puerto Vallarta are banking on national travelers to fill rooms and keep the economy moving during the high season.

Puerto Vallarta’s tourism economy is especially sensitive to summer performance, as it bridges the gap between the spring travel season and the international influx that arrives in fall and winter. A strong summer turnout ensures local businesses—from hotels and restaurants to tour operators—can maintain staffing and operations before the next peak cycle.

Villaseñor noted that Puerto Vallarta’s appeal lies not just in its beaches, but in the diversity of activities it offers—ranging from cultural experiences in the historic downtown to outdoor adventures in the surrounding Sierra Madre mountains.

While exact booking numbers haven’t been released yet, early signs point to an encouraging season. Hoteliers across the city are reporting increased inquiries and reservations, and Fidetur continues to monitor trends weekly as the season approaches.

For travelers considering a last-minute vacation, the message from Puerto Vallarta is clear: book early. With flights increasing and promotional campaigns in full swing, the city’s hotels are quickly filling up, especially for weekend getaways.