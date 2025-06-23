Puerto Vallarta Firefighters receive equipment donations from Denver, Colorado

Puerto Vallarta received emergency equipment from the U.S. and moved 200 temporary police officers to the city payroll, boosting public safety and worker rights.

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta, led by Mayor Luis Munguía, has taken significant steps to enhance the city’s emergency response capacity and improve working conditions for local police officers. In a formal event held at La Lija, city officials unveiled new emergency equipment donated by Firefighters Without Borders 5280, an international organization based in Boulder and Denver, Colorado.

The donation included three fire trucks, a water tanker, three jet skis, and a set of rescue tools. Officials from all levels of government attended the ceremony, which marked a key milestone in the city’s efforts to modernize its civil protection infrastructure.

“I want to congratulate our entire team of firefighters, lifeguards, and civil protection personnel,” said Mayor Munguía. “This is a clear example of collaboration, public support, and strategic investment.” He added that this initiative is part of a broader plan that includes the rehabilitation of the fire station in Joyas del Pedregal and the acquisition of additional vehicles to better serve residents.

Jorge Misael López Muro, Director of Civil Protection and Firefighters, reported that the donated equipment is valued at approximately three million pesos and includes extraction tools as well as oxygenation and ventilation systems. “This equipment is essential, especially during hurricane season, when risks increase across the municipality,” he said.

Sergio Ramírez López, State Civil Protection Commander, praised Puerto Vallarta for its institutional collaboration and announced that the regional base would receive additional personnel and resources. He also noted that this is the second donation of emergency equipment from the United States so far in 2025, reinforcing the city’s international partnerships and commitment to efficient emergency response.

Police Officers Gain Job Security and Financial Incentives

In a separate announcement, Mayor Munguía revealed that nearly 200 police officers currently on temporary contracts will be moved to the city’s permanent payroll starting next pay period. This transition will grant them full labor rights, including eligibility for state pension benefits.

“This achievement is the result of responsible financial management. It’s allowed us to bring every single one of you into the general payroll, after years of being excluded,” the mayor said. “It’s about giving you and your families legal security, stability, and peace of mind.”

Additionally, the mayor confirmed that police officers will begin receiving a special bonus in the next pay period—a benefit that was approved in October 2024 but had yet to be paid.

Municipal Secretary General José Juan Velázquez Hernández supported the measures, recalling that improving police conditions has been a priority since the beginning of the current administration. He also highlighted previous efforts to upgrade police equipment, including the delivery of 30 patrol vehicles, 10 motorcycles, and 10 all-terrain quads, aimed at ensuring officers can perform their duties with dignity and efficiency.