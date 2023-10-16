Puerto Vallarta Gains Ground in Recovery Efforts Post-Hurricane “Lidia” and Flooding

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Almost one week following the devastating impact of Hurricane "Lidia" and a severe storm that struck two days later, remarkable strides are being made in the extensive recovery efforts spearheaded by local, state, and federal governments in collaboration with community members.

On Sunday, a detailed account was provided, summarizing the extent of damage inflicted on the municipality. Among the many casualties were significant disruptions to the Federal Electricity Commission (CEF) network, which suffered from fallen poles, burnt transformers, and a snarl of defunct cables. The natural disaster also uprooted hundreds of trees across the . . .

