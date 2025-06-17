Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season

Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable.

PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning, municipal authorities were scrambling to assess and respond to the damage caused by the early-season downpour.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the Las Glorias shopping center, which remained flooded into the afternoon. Both the commercial establishments and hotel access points in the vicinity were affected, making it difficult for guests and staff to reach properties in the area.

City officials reported that at least a dozen trees were downed during the storm, some of which blocked streets or caused property damage. Emergency crews and public works personnel were dispatched early in the morning to begin clearing the debris and restoring access to critical routes.

One major road closure occurred at the intersection of 16 de Septiembre Street and Mexico Avenue. The intersection was completely impassable due to severe flooding and debris. Municipal Transit personnel have been assisting Public Works teams in efforts to clear the roadway and resume normal traffic flow as quickly as possible.

“The storm hit hard and fast overnight, and we’re seeing significant water accumulation and tree damage across various neighborhoods,” said a city spokesperson. “Crews are out responding to the worst-affected areas, and we’re asking residents to avoid flooded zones for their safety.”

Another major disruption was reported at the Guayabo Pass, which remains closed until further notice. The closure is due to a sharp increase in the flow of the Ameca River, which surged overnight and continues to present a danger to vehicles and pedestrians in the area.

Authorities are urging the public to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and report any hazardous conditions such as downed trees, broken power lines, or blocked drainage systems. While the forecast calls for improved weather in the coming days, residents are reminded that the rainy season has only just begun, and additional storms may arrive with little warning.

Municipal agencies continue to assess the extent of the storm’s damage and will release updates throughout the day regarding road reopenings and emergency response measures.