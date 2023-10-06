Puerto Vallarta Honored as One of “The Best Small Cities in the World”

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — The city of Puerto Vallarta has received the distinguished recognition as one of "The Best Small Cities in the World" in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards, an annual contest hosted by the eminent publishing house Condé Nast. The announcement solidifies the city's status as a premier tourist destination internationally.
According to the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, the Readers' Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveler magazine are among the most prestigious accolades in the travel industry. These awards aim to highlight the world's top 10 cities based on an extensive evaluation process, gathering . . .
