Puerto Vallarta Hotels and Businesses Continue to Discharge Sewage Into Local Beaches and Rivers

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - After enduring over five days of persistent reports to local authorities, the issue of sewage discharge from drain pipes and waste disposal by hotels and businesses continues unabated, posing a significant health hazard to the Pitillal River and the beaches of Puerto Vallarta.
Popular posts:
- Jalisco Cartel Now Operates in All 50 U.S States, According to DEA In a stark revelation, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) underscores the rapid proliferation of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) across the American Union, as outlined in its 2024 National Drug Assessment. The report unveils a concerning trend wherein the CJNG, in just over a decade since its inception, has entrenched its presence…
- Rise in Peso’s Value is Slowing Expat’s Plans to Move to Mexico, and Altering How Expats Live in Mexico Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Brighton West's journey from the Pacific Northwest to the sun-soaked beaches of Mexico was not a deliberate move but rather what he calls "a little accident." The 51-year-old American, seeking respite from the pricey real estate market in California, stumbled upon an unexpected opportunity during a weekend getaway to La Paz,…
- Transportation, Corruption, and Water Scarcity: Top Citizen Concerns in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A recent survey conducted by México Choose from May 1 to 5, 2024, has unveiled the most pressing issues faced by the residents of Puerto Vallarta, shedding light on challenges that demand urgent attention. Among the plethora of concerns spanning economic, security, social, and public service domains, three key problems have…
- High Demand for Electricity Triggers Blackouts Across Puerto Vallarta and Beyond During Relentless Heat Wave Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta and several neighboring municipalities found themselves plunged into darkness as a result of widespread blackouts caused by an overwhelming demand for electricity. The blackout left residents grappling with power outages for several hours in Jalisco. Among the affected regions were neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta, La Barca, Autlán de Navarro,…
- Eight Neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta Will Experience Water Shortage Today Residents in eight neighborhoods across Puerto Vallarta are bracing for a temporary halt in their drinking water supply this Tuesday. The announcement comes from the city's water management authority, Seapal Vallarta, which cites essential repair work on the pumping line in Gallery 3 as the cause for the disruption. Beginning at 10:00 AM and extending…
- JetBlue Launches Summer Sale with Attractive Discounts on Key Routes, Including to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - JetBlue, one of the leading American airlines, has rolled out an enticing summer promotion, inviting travelers to kickstart their holiday plans with irresistible discounts on various routes, including the sought-after connection from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta. Under the banner "Make yourself comfortable: the holidays start now," JetBlue's promotional offer aims…
- Dengue Cases Surge in Puerto Vallarta, Reaching 66 Confirmed Cases Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The persistent surge of dengue fever cases in Puerto Vallarta has reached a concerning peak, with the latest data from Epidemiological Week number 17, spanning from April 21 to 27, 2024, revealing a total of 66 confirmed cases within the municipality. This popular tourist destination retains its unfortunate position at the…
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurants Filled for Mother’s Day in Mexico Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The spirit of Mother's Day swept through Puerto Vallarta as families gathered to honor mothers, grandmothers, and maternal figures by indulging in the city's vibrant culinary scene. The occasion led to a surge in restaurant reservations and increased foot traffic across eateries on May 10th. Throughout the day, restaurants experienced a…
- Mexico Prepares for Active Cyclone Season as First Storm Could Develop This Week Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As Mexico gears up for the imminent onset of the hurricane and cyclone season, the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC), in collaboration with the National Meteorological System (SMN) and the National Water Commission (Conagua), is intensifying preparations to mitigate potential impacts across the country's coastal regions in 2024. On May 13,…
- Mexico Experiences Record Numbers of International Tourists at the Start of 2024 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The first quarter of 2024 has brought substantial economic gains to Mexico's tourism sector, as reported by the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués. International visitors contributed to a total revenue of 9.8 billion dollars during this period, marking a notable increase of 9.7% compared to the same timeframe in the…