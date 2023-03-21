Puerto Vallarta Institute of Culture hosts the Spring Equinox Festival

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The City of Puerto Vallarta, in partnership with the Vallartense Institute of Culture (IVC), held the Spring Equinox Festival today. The craft and cultural festival honored the indigenous peoples’ celebration around the changing of the season and its importance to agriculture.

This celebration was headed by the president of the Municipal DIF System, María de Jesús López Delgado, who recalled that with the beginning of spring, cold weather ends and a warm season begins “in which this beautiful port is dressed in colors with the blossoming of the trees to adorn the streets, houses, and parks, giving life and joy for several months”, but also a period of great tradition for the indigenous communities, which are encouraged and shared with citizens and visitors through this type of event that allows them to know the meaning of the spring equinox.

The Spring Equinox was and still is an important event for many indigenous communities in Mexico, particularly those with a history of astronomical observations and agricultural practices tied to the cycle of the seasons.

For many indigenous groups in Mexico, the Spring Equinox marked the beginning of a new agricultural cycle, as it signified the start of the planting season. The equinox is a time when the day and night are of equal length, and as such, it symbolized a balance between light and darkness, which was seen as essential for the growth of crops.

In addition to its agricultural significance, the Spring Equinox was also an important event for spiritual and religious practices. Many indigenous communities in Mexico had a strong connection to the natural world and saw the equinox as a time when the forces of nature were in harmony, making it an auspicious time for rituals and ceremonies.

For example, the ancient Maya civilization in Mexico built impressive structures and observatories to track the movements of celestial bodies, including the sun. The equinox was seen as a time of great importance, and many Maya rituals and ceremonies were tied to it.

Overall, the Spring Equinox was an important event for indigenous communities in Mexico, as it marked the start of a new agricultural cycle and was a time for spiritual and religious practices. Today, many of these traditions are still celebrated and honored by indigenous communities throughout Mexico.

Within the framework of the ceremony at the celebration in Puerto Vallarta, the purification ritual was carried out by Mr. Itzkax and the Toltec dance group Yaopantli Xiutecutli. Subsequently, the authorities presented the recognition to the participants of this day and visited the stands that make up the craft exhibition located on the esplanade of the Cuale Cultural Center and whose activities will continue this Wednesday, March 22.

The director of the Vallartense Institute of Culture, Luis Jesús Escoto Martínez, and the coordinator of Original Peoples, Carolina Bautista Ramírez, also attended this equinox.

