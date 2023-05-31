Puerto Vallarta International Film Festival 2023 Program Revealed

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The much-anticipated program for the Puerto Vallarta International Film Festival 2023 (FICPV), slated for June 8-11, was unveiled recently. The festival, organized by the Centro Universitario de la Costa, is an extension of the renowned Guadalajara International Film Festival of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

Opening the festival will be a screening of the film "La Pecera" (2023), helmed by director Glorimar Marrero-Sánchez. Also on the docket is the screening of the classic film "La Mujer de Benjamín" (1991) as part of a tribute to celebrated actress Arcelia Ram . . .