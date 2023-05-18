Puerto Vallarta is Training 250 Police in Sexual Diversity Prior to Vallarta Pride

Puerto Vallarta stands as a beacon of LGBTQ+ community activities, recently exemplified by the hoisting of the rainbow flag at five different locations across the city, marking the celebration of Sexual Diversity.

The city's premier LGBTQ+ event, 'Vallarta Pride', scheduled from May 20 to 26, will be packed with an array of activities. Víctor Espíndola, the coordinator of the Movement for Equality (MOVI), disclosed the plans for the event.

Highlighting the continuing struggle against hate crimes and sexual discrimination, Espíndola drew attention to the significance of May 17th, the day when . . .