Puerto Vallarta Leads Jalisco in Confirmed Dengue Infections

The latest epidemiological report has shed light on a concerning surge in dengue cases within the state of Jalisco, with Puerto Vallarta emerging as the epicenter of the outbreak. According to data released for Epidemiological Week 18, spanning from April 28 to May 4, 2024, confirmed dengue cases in Jalisco have soared to 151, marking a distressing escalation in the spread of the mosquito-borne illness.