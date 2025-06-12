Puerto Vallarta Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 12, 2025

Stay ahead with today’s Puerto Vallarta weather forecast and nationwide weather report for June 12, 2025, covering temperatures, rain chances, winds, and safety tips.
Thursday in Puerto Vallarta starts under mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers likely. Early this morning, expect 29 °C with calm westerly winds up to 8 km/h. Dense cloud cover may dim natural light—consider using bright indoor lighting to lift your spirits.
By midday, the temperature will rise to 31 °C (88 °F) as westerly breezes pick up to 10 km/h. You’ll face a 29 % chance of light to moderate rain, so seek shade or cool indoor spots and stay hydrated.
Tonight, clouds will thin in some areas, yielding mostly clear skies and a comfortable 26 °C.
Tip: Take a mid-day pause—step away for a few minutes to stretch, breathe deeply, and reset before continuing.
Puerto Vallarta Tomorrow
Friday morning, temperatures climb to 32 °C. Light west-northwest winds up to 12 km/h and scattered clouds will keep conditions warm but manageable.
By early afternoon, expect 31 °C with a 57 % chance of light to moderate rain. Drive cautiously in wet spots and give extra space between vehicles.
At bedtime, temperatures settle at 26 °C, and rain chances jump to 96 %. Plan for a slow, careful drive if you head out.
Nationwide Weather Overview
A series of low-pressure systems and humid air from the Pacific, Gulf, and Caribbean will fuel widespread rain and storms across Mexico today.
- Very heavy rains (75–150 mm): State of Mexico, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca
- Heavy rains (50–75 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Mexico City, Veracruz, Chiapas
- Showers (25–50 mm): Sinaloa, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, Tabasco
- Intervals of showers (5–25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo
- Isolated rain (0.1–5 mm): Sonora
Heavy to intense rain may trigger flooding, landslides, and swollen rivers. Strong gusts could down trees or billboards.
Temperatures Today
- 40–45 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Campeche
- 35–40 °C: Baja California Sur, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas (south), Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatán, Quintana Roo
- 30–35 °C: Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Morelos, State of Mexico (southwest)
Winds and Waves
- Whirlwind potential & gusts (50–70 km/h): Chihuahua (east), Coahuila (north), Nuevo León (north), Tamaulipas (northwest)
- Strong coastal gusts (40–60 km/h): Northern Gulf of California; Durango; Zacatecas; central states; Gulf and Caribbean coasts
- Waves 3.5–4.5 m: Coasts of Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas
- Waves 2.5–3.5 m: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima
- Waves 1.5–2.5 m: Western coast of Baja California
Regional Highlights
- Mexico City Valley: Morning fog and cool temps (13–15 °C), then cloudy with intense afternoon rain and possible hail. Maximum 24–26 °C.
- Baja California Peninsula: Partly cloudy, no rain. Hot afternoon in the south; fog banks on the west coast.
- North Pacific: Morning fog in Sinaloa; heavy afternoon rain and lightning in Sinaloa; heat wave in Sonora.
- Central Pacific: Morning fog; afternoon very heavy rain in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán; possible hail.
- South Pacific: Morning clouds; heavy rain in Guerrero and Oaxaca; very heavy rain in Chiapas; thunderstorms possible.
- Gulf of Mexico: Morning fog in high areas; afternoon very heavy rain and lightning in Veracruz; heavy showers in Tamaulipas and Tabasco; possible whirlwinds.
- Yucatán Peninsula: Morning clouds; hot afternoon with showers and thunderstorms; isolated morning showers in Quintana Roo.
- Northern Tableland: Morning clouds; afternoon very heavy rain in Chihuahua and Durango; heavy rain in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes; possible whirlwinds.
- Central Tableland: Morning cool fog; afternoon intense rain in Puebla; very heavy rain in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos; possible hail.
Stay alert for weather alerts from local authorities, drive with care in wet or windy conditions, and keep rivers and low-lying areas in mind when planning travel.
