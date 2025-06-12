Puerto Vallarta Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 12, 2025

Stay ahead with today’s Puerto Vallarta weather forecast and nationwide weather report for June 12, 2025, covering temperatures, rain chances, winds, and safety tips.

Thursday in Puerto Vallarta starts under mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers likely. Early this morning, expect 29 °C with calm westerly winds up to 8 km/h. Dense cloud cover may dim natural light—consider using bright indoor lighting to lift your spirits.

By midday, the temperature will rise to 31 °C (88 °F) as westerly breezes pick up to 10 km/h. You’ll face a 29 % chance of light to moderate rain, so seek shade or cool indoor spots and stay hydrated.

Tonight, clouds will thin in some areas, yielding mostly clear skies and a comfortable 26 °C.

Tip: Take a mid-day pause—step away for a few minutes to stretch, breathe deeply, and reset before continuing.

Puerto Vallarta Tomorrow

Friday morning, temperatures climb to 32 °C. Light west-northwest winds up to 12 km/h and scattered clouds will keep conditions warm but manageable.

By early afternoon, expect 31 °C with a 57 % chance of light to moderate rain. Drive cautiously in wet spots and give extra space between vehicles.

At bedtime, temperatures settle at 26 °C, and rain chances jump to 96 %. Plan for a slow, careful drive if you head out.

Nationwide Weather Overview

A series of low-pressure systems and humid air from the Pacific, Gulf, and Caribbean will fuel widespread rain and storms across Mexico today.

Very heavy rains (75–150 mm): State of Mexico, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca

State of Mexico, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca Heavy rains (50–75 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Mexico City, Veracruz, Chiapas

Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Mexico City, Veracruz, Chiapas Showers (25–50 mm): Sinaloa, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, Tabasco

Sinaloa, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, Tabasco Intervals of showers (5–25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo

Coahuila, Nuevo León, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo Isolated rain (0.1–5 mm): Sonora

Heavy to intense rain may trigger flooding, landslides, and swollen rivers. Strong gusts could down trees or billboards.

Temperatures Today

40–45 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Campeche

Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Campeche 35–40 °C: Baja California Sur, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas (south), Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatán, Quintana Roo

Baja California Sur, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas (south), Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatán, Quintana Roo 30–35 °C: Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Morelos, State of Mexico (southwest)

Winds and Waves

Whirlwind potential & gusts (50–70 km/h): Chihuahua (east), Coahuila (north), Nuevo León (north), Tamaulipas (northwest)

Chihuahua (east), Coahuila (north), Nuevo León (north), Tamaulipas (northwest) Strong coastal gusts (40–60 km/h): Northern Gulf of California; Durango; Zacatecas; central states; Gulf and Caribbean coasts

Northern Gulf of California; Durango; Zacatecas; central states; Gulf and Caribbean coasts Waves 3.5–4.5 m: Coasts of Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas

Coasts of Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas Waves 2.5–3.5 m: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima

Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima Waves 1.5–2.5 m: Western coast of Baja California

Regional Highlights

Mexico City Valley: Morning fog and cool temps (13–15 °C), then cloudy with intense afternoon rain and possible hail. Maximum 24–26 °C.

Morning fog and cool temps (13–15 °C), then cloudy with intense afternoon rain and possible hail. Maximum 24–26 °C. Baja California Peninsula: Partly cloudy, no rain. Hot afternoon in the south; fog banks on the west coast.

Partly cloudy, no rain. Hot afternoon in the south; fog banks on the west coast. North Pacific: Morning fog in Sinaloa; heavy afternoon rain and lightning in Sinaloa; heat wave in Sonora.

Morning fog in Sinaloa; heavy afternoon rain and lightning in Sinaloa; heat wave in Sonora. Central Pacific: Morning fog; afternoon very heavy rain in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán; possible hail.

Morning fog; afternoon very heavy rain in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán; possible hail. South Pacific: Morning clouds; heavy rain in Guerrero and Oaxaca; very heavy rain in Chiapas; thunderstorms possible.

Morning clouds; heavy rain in Guerrero and Oaxaca; very heavy rain in Chiapas; thunderstorms possible. Gulf of Mexico: Morning fog in high areas; afternoon very heavy rain and lightning in Veracruz; heavy showers in Tamaulipas and Tabasco; possible whirlwinds.

Morning fog in high areas; afternoon very heavy rain and lightning in Veracruz; heavy showers in Tamaulipas and Tabasco; possible whirlwinds. Yucatán Peninsula: Morning clouds; hot afternoon with showers and thunderstorms; isolated morning showers in Quintana Roo.

Morning clouds; hot afternoon with showers and thunderstorms; isolated morning showers in Quintana Roo. Northern Tableland: Morning clouds; afternoon very heavy rain in Chihuahua and Durango; heavy rain in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes; possible whirlwinds.

Morning clouds; afternoon very heavy rain in Chihuahua and Durango; heavy rain in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes; possible whirlwinds. Central Tableland: Morning cool fog; afternoon intense rain in Puebla; very heavy rain in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos; possible hail.

Stay alert for weather alerts from local authorities, drive with care in wet or windy conditions, and keep rivers and low-lying areas in mind when planning travel.