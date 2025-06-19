Puerto Vallarta Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 19 2025

Puerto Vallarta weather brings showers and cloudy skies, while Hurricane Erika triggers torrential rain in southern Mexico. Full nationwide weather outlook for June 19, 2025.

Puerto Vallarta will face a humid and overcast Thursday, June 19, 2025, with scattered showers expected throughout the day. The city will remain mostly cloudy with high humidity and warm temperatures, with rainfall increasing in intensity as the day progresses.

Morning:

Residents can expect thick cloud cover from early morning. Light westerly winds around 10 km/h will keep the air still, while the temperature reaches 31°C. Visibility may be slightly reduced, so bright indoor lighting is suggested during the early hours to counter the gloomy skies.

Afternoon:

Temperatures will climb to a hot 32°C (90°F) by early afternoon. Rain is likely—there’s an 86% chance of light to moderate showers. Westerly winds will ease to around 8 km/h. Locals and visitors should prepare for steamy, muggy conditions and potential wet roads. Caution is advised for drivers as surfaces may become slick.

Evening and Night:

By dinner time, conditions stay warm at 26°C. Showers become more likely, with a 100% chance of rain forecasted into the night. The rainfall could range from light to moderate, possibly affecting visibility on roadways. Travelers and pedestrians should plan ahead and carry umbrellas or rain gear.

Weather Tip:

To ensure restful sleep after a rainy day, it’s recommended to unplug from devices at least an hour before bedtime to help your mind wind down.

Tomorrow (June 20) in Puerto Vallarta:

The day begins with mild conditions at 25°C and light west-southwesterly winds around 5 km/h. However, a 100% chance of very heavy rainfall looms. Residents should brace for more significant precipitation and avoid venturing out without protection. In the afternoon, temperatures stay high at 27°C, with another round of showers (54% chance) expected. The night remains warm and wet with a 50% chance of continued light to moderate rain.

National Weather Outlook: Hurricane Erika Unleashes Torrential Rain Across Southern Mexico

While Puerto Vallarta copes with routine summer storms, much of the country is on high alert as Hurricane Erika batters southern Mexico. After making landfall along Oaxaca’s west coast early Thursday morning, Erika has brought torrential rainfall, dangerous surf, and damaging winds across wide swaths of the country.

Hurricane Erika’s Impact:

The strongest effects are being felt in Guerrero and Oaxaca, where torrential rains (150–250 mm) and hurricane-force gusts exceeding 250 km/h are reported. Waves reaching 10 meters (33 feet) have been observed along the coasts. As Erika moves inland into Guerrero, it is expected to weaken gradually but continue dumping heavy rains into central Mexico, including Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

Other Affected Areas:

Very heavy rains (75–150 mm) are expected in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz , and Chiapas .

are expected in , and . Heavy to very heavy rains (50–75 mm) will fall in Nayarit, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Tabasco, Campeche , and Quintana Roo .

will fall in , and . Showers with heavy rains (25–50 mm) are forecast in Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas (south), Mexico City, Morelos , and Yucatán .

are forecast in , and . Isolated showers (5–25 mm) are predicted for Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Aguascalientes.

These weather conditions increase the risk of flooding, landslides, and overflowing rivers and streams. Emergency services are urging residents in high-risk areas to monitor official alerts and stay indoors if possible.

Temperature Extremes:

Above 45°C : Northern Baja California, Sonora, northeast and southwest Chihuahua, west Durango, central Sinaloa.

: Northern Baja California, Sonora, northeast and southwest Chihuahua, west Durango, central Sinaloa. 40–45°C : Baja California Sur, northern Nayarit.

: Baja California Sur, northern Nayarit. 35–40°C : Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo.

: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo. 30–35°C: Western Guerrero, Chiapas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco.

Winds and Waves:

Winds up to 230 km/h with gusts exceeding 250 km/h and waves of 10 meters continue along the Oaxaca and Guerrero coasts this morning.

and waves of continue along the Oaxaca and Guerrero coasts this morning. Inland states such as Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí , and Chiapas may experience gusts of up to 120 km/h.

, and may experience gusts of up to 120 km/h. Dust storms are possible in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, and Zacatecas, driven by strong, dry winds.

Regional Highlights:

Valley of Mexico : Cloudy with showers turning heavy by afternoon in Mexico City and State of Mexico. Maximum temperatures: 21°C in CDMX, 20°C in Toluca.

: Cloudy with showers turning heavy by afternoon in Mexico City and State of Mexico. Maximum temperatures: 21°C in CDMX, 20°C in Toluca. Baja California Peninsula : Hot and dry, with temperatures above 45°C in the north and dust storms possible.

: Hot and dry, with temperatures above 45°C in the north and dust storms possible. North Pacific : Heavy afternoon storms in Sinaloa and very hot temperatures in Sonora.

: Heavy afternoon storms in Sinaloa and very hot temperatures in Sonora. Central Pacific : Widespread storms in Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán. Coastal wave activity could disrupt travel.

: Widespread storms in Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán. Coastal wave activity could disrupt travel. South Pacific : Erika continues to deliver catastrophic rain and surf in Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas.

: Erika continues to deliver catastrophic rain and surf in Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas. Gulf Coast : Severe rain and flood risk in Tabasco, Veracruz, and Tamaulipas, with hail possible in higher altitudes.

: Severe rain and flood risk in Tabasco, Veracruz, and Tamaulipas, with hail possible in higher altitudes. Yucatán Peninsula : Strong thunderstorms in Campeche and Quintana Roo, heat builds through the day.

: Strong thunderstorms in Campeche and Quintana Roo, heat builds through the day. Northern and Central Plateaus: Multiple states including Guanajuato, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Puebla face strong storms, hail, and road hazards from reduced visibility and standing water.

For ongoing updates, especially concerning Hurricane Erika, consult the National Weather Service (CONAGUA) at:

🔗 https://smn.conagua.gob.mx/es/pronosticos/avisos/aviso-de-ciclon-tropical-en-el-oceano-pacifico

Stay safe and monitor official guidance throughout the day as conditions change rapidly in multiple regions.

Spanish version