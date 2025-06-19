Puerto Vallarta Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 19 2025

/ By

Weather

Puerto Vallarta weather brings showers and cloudy skies, while Hurricane Erika triggers torrential rain in southern Mexico. Full nationwide weather outlook for June 19, 2025.

Puerto Vallarta will face a humid and overcast Thursday, June 19, 2025, with scattered showers expected throughout the day. The city will remain mostly cloudy with high humidity and warm temperatures, with rainfall increasing in intensity as the day progresses.

Morning:
Residents can expect thick cloud cover from early morning. Light westerly winds around 10 km/h will keep the air still, while the temperature reaches 31°C. Visibility may be slightly reduced, so bright indoor lighting is suggested during the early hours to counter the gloomy skies.

Afternoon:
Temperatures will climb to a hot 32°C (90°F) by early afternoon. Rain is likely—there’s an 86% chance of light to moderate showers. Westerly winds will ease to around 8 km/h. Locals and visitors should prepare for steamy, muggy conditions and potential wet roads. Caution is advised for drivers as surfaces may become slick.

Evening and Night:
By dinner time, conditions stay warm at 26°C. Showers become more likely, with a 100% chance of rain forecasted into the night. The rainfall could range from light to moderate, possibly affecting visibility on roadways. Travelers and pedestrians should plan ahead and carry umbrellas or rain gear.

Weather Tip:
To ensure restful sleep after a rainy day, it’s recommended to unplug from devices at least an hour before bedtime to help your mind wind down.

Tomorrow (June 20) in Puerto Vallarta:
The day begins with mild conditions at 25°C and light west-southwesterly winds around 5 km/h. However, a 100% chance of very heavy rainfall looms. Residents should brace for more significant precipitation and avoid venturing out without protection. In the afternoon, temperatures stay high at 27°C, with another round of showers (54% chance) expected. The night remains warm and wet with a 50% chance of continued light to moderate rain.

National Weather Outlook: Hurricane Erika Unleashes Torrential Rain Across Southern Mexico

While Puerto Vallarta copes with routine summer storms, much of the country is on high alert as Hurricane Erika batters southern Mexico. After making landfall along Oaxaca’s west coast early Thursday morning, Erika has brought torrential rainfall, dangerous surf, and damaging winds across wide swaths of the country.

Hurricane Erika’s Impact:
The strongest effects are being felt in Guerrero and Oaxaca, where torrential rains (150–250 mm) and hurricane-force gusts exceeding 250 km/h are reported. Waves reaching 10 meters (33 feet) have been observed along the coasts. As Erika moves inland into Guerrero, it is expected to weaken gradually but continue dumping heavy rains into central Mexico, including Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

Other Affected Areas:

  • Very heavy rains (75–150 mm) are expected in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, and Chiapas.
  • Heavy to very heavy rains (50–75 mm) will fall in Nayarit, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Tabasco, Campeche, and Quintana Roo.
  • Showers with heavy rains (25–50 mm) are forecast in Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas (south), Mexico City, Morelos, and Yucatán.
  • Isolated showers (5–25 mm) are predicted for Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Aguascalientes.

These weather conditions increase the risk of flooding, landslides, and overflowing rivers and streams. Emergency services are urging residents in high-risk areas to monitor official alerts and stay indoors if possible.

Temperature Extremes:

  • Above 45°C: Northern Baja California, Sonora, northeast and southwest Chihuahua, west Durango, central Sinaloa.
  • 40–45°C: Baja California Sur, northern Nayarit.
  • 35–40°C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo.
  • 30–35°C: Western Guerrero, Chiapas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco.

Winds and Waves:

  • Winds up to 230 km/h with gusts exceeding 250 km/h and waves of 10 meters continue along the Oaxaca and Guerrero coasts this morning.
  • Inland states such as Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, and Chiapas may experience gusts of up to 120 km/h.
  • Dust storms are possible in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, and Zacatecas, driven by strong, dry winds.

Regional Highlights:

  • Valley of Mexico: Cloudy with showers turning heavy by afternoon in Mexico City and State of Mexico. Maximum temperatures: 21°C in CDMX, 20°C in Toluca.
  • Baja California Peninsula: Hot and dry, with temperatures above 45°C in the north and dust storms possible.
  • North Pacific: Heavy afternoon storms in Sinaloa and very hot temperatures in Sonora.
  • Central Pacific: Widespread storms in Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán. Coastal wave activity could disrupt travel.
  • South Pacific: Erika continues to deliver catastrophic rain and surf in Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas.
  • Gulf Coast: Severe rain and flood risk in Tabasco, Veracruz, and Tamaulipas, with hail possible in higher altitudes.
  • Yucatán Peninsula: Strong thunderstorms in Campeche and Quintana Roo, heat builds through the day.
  • Northern and Central Plateaus: Multiple states including Guanajuato, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Puebla face strong storms, hail, and road hazards from reduced visibility and standing water.

For ongoing updates, especially concerning Hurricane Erika, consult the National Weather Service (CONAGUA) at:
🔗 https://smn.conagua.gob.mx/es/pronosticos/avisos/aviso-de-ciclon-tropical-en-el-oceano-pacifico

Stay safe and monitor official guidance throughout the day as conditions change rapidly in multiple regions.

Spanish version

Puerto Vallarta weather brings showers and cloudy skies, while Hurricane Erika triggers torrential rain in southern Mexico. Full nationwide weather outlook for . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • american-woman-drowns-santa-maria-los-cabosAmerican Woman Drowns at Closed Beach in Los Cabos Despite Black Flag Warning A 57-year-old American woman drowned at Santa María Beach in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, on June 17, despite black flag warnings indicating the beach was closed due to dangerous conditions. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Tragedy struck the beaches of Los Cabos on the afternoon of June 17, when a 57-year-old American woman…
  • Queretaro rainsRain washes away 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 million peso contingency fund has been activated. Tropical Storm Dalila left a trail of destruction across the metropolitan region of Querétaro, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides that affected at least 71 homes in…
Scroll to Top