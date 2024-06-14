Puerto Vallarta Municipal Government Unveils ‘Vallartense Facade’ Project to Revitalize Historic Center

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has officially launched the 'Vallartense Facade' project, a significant initiative aimed at revitalizing the image of the Historic Center. The project, rooted in the Visual Image and Identity Regulations for the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta, particularly the reforms enacted in 2018, seeks to harmonize and integrate the urban identity using traditional elements.
