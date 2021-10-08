This video is exclusive content for PVDN Supporters. If you wish to gain access to PVDN exclusive content, join today! More details here (If you are currently a PVDN Supporter, you will receive the full video at 8 AM on October 9, 2021, in your exclusive PVDN Newsletter.)
Crocodile attacks tourist in Nuevo Vallarta
Another crocodile attack in Bahía de Banderas this week. A 24-year old tourist from Texas was attacked on the beaches of Nuevo Vallarta near Flamingos Club. The man was treated and released from a local hospital. During the rainy season in Puerto Vallarta, the threat of crocodiles increase due to overflowing rivers that allow the animals to leave their habitat.
Sex workers being moved out of 5 de Diciembre
After years of complaints from residents in the 5 de Diciembre over the increase of sex workers in the neighborhood, the city took action to relocate the workers from Honduras and Guatemala streets. The city said that they will assist sex workers in finding other work alternatives and the recent action was taken to improve the safety and image of the tourist area.
US Sanctions individual in Puerto Vallarta with connections to cartel
Fernando Zagal Anton, of Puerto Vallarta, was sanctioned this week by the US Government for his role in the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion. Anton helps coordinate drug trafficking operations and maintains contact with cocaine suppliers in Colombia. The group has a strong presence in Puerto Vallarta and has helped in the assassinations of politicians in Puerto Vallarta.
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of October 6, 2021 This Wednesday, October 6, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that, until the cut-off of 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), 3,699,621 total accumulated cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country since the pandemic began. Regarding the number of deaths, to date, a total of 280,607 deaths have been reported. With these numbers, in…
- Puerto Vallarta restaurants experience an uptick in September sales Despite the coronavirus pandemic, and unlike in past years, the month of September was not so bad for the restaurant sector, according to Sergio Jaime Santos, president of the Canirac in Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit. September, historically, is the lowest sales month in Puerto Vallarta, many establishments close their doors during the month…