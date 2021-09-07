Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; September 7, 2021

In this news brief: New hurricane expected to form off coast of Jalisco; COVID-19 cases decrease 43%; Disney Cruises schedule return to Puerto Vallarta

The weather service in Mexico is warning of a new storm expected to become a hurricane this week off the coast of Jalisco. The storm is forecasted to remain offshore but bring high waves and rain to Puerto Vallarta while it is still recovering from damage caused by Hurricane Nora. Keep up with the latest forecast at Vallarta Daily dot com.

Read More: https://www.vallartadaily.com/another-storm-expected-to-move-up-the-coast-of-puerto-vallarta-this-week/

Last week, Puerto Vallarta reported 569 new cases of COVID-19, a 43% reduction in new cases compared to the previous week. Last week was the second week of declines in case numbers in Puerto Vallarta. The previous week reported a decline of 46%.

Read More: https://www.vallartadaily.com/puerto-vallarta-registered-a-43-decline-in-covid-19-cases-last-week/

Disney Cruise Line has announced that its Disney Wonder cruise ship will arrive in Puerto Vallarta this November after cruises were canceled more than a year ago due to COVID-19. All passengers over the age of 12 are required to be vaccinated. Children under 12 years old will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test. Puerto Vallarta welcomed two in the past few weeks from Carnival Cruise Lines. There is at least one arrival each week scheduled this month.

Read More: https://www.vallartadaily.com/disney-cruises-return-to-puerto-vallarta-in-november/

