5 de Diciembre Market shines after cleanup effort led by Mayor Luis Munguía

On Friday, July 18, 2025, the 5 de Diciembre Market underwent a thorough cleaning thanks to a hands‑on campaign launched by Mayor Luis Munguía. The goal was simple: give both locals and tourists a safe, welcoming space to shop, eat and explore.

A team of about 50 people—made up of stallholders, market staff and community volunteers—spruced up every corner. They swept floors, power‑washed stalls and cleared debris from walkways. Bright new paint refreshed walls, while vendors rearranged displays to make room for safer foot traffic.

Daniel Alarcón, head of the Municipal Markets Subdirectorate, praised the teamwork. “Our Maintenance and Addiction Prevention teams joined forces,” he said. “Together, we ensured every area was cleaned and secured.”

5 de Diciembre Market cleanup

The morning began with a rally in front of the main entrance. Mayor Munguía donned a hoop broom and led the first sweep of the food court. Nearby, staff from the Subdirectorate of Addiction Prevention cleared graffiti and restocked first‑aid stations. By noon, volunteers hauled away old cardboard and rinsed tables with disinfectant.

Vendors seized the chance to swap old tarps for fresh canopies. One fishmonger installed plastic shields at his counter. A baker repainted her signage in cheerful colors. Every stall looked renewed, yet preserved the market’s authentic, bustling energy.

Alarcón noted that beyond appearances, the cleanup aimed to reinforce safety. “We want visitors to feel at ease,” he said. “Clean spaces reduce hazards and invite people to linger.”

Foot traffic picked up by afternoon. Families arrived to shop for fresh produce, handicrafts and street snacks. Tourists paused at the taco stands and sipped paletas under newly trimmed palm trees. Across the market, local artisans set up pop‑up exhibits to showcase handicrafts and pottery.

By day’s end, the market gleamed. Organizers marked the campaign a success and vowed to repeat it quarterly. “This shows what we can do when we work together,” Munguía told reporters. “Our markets are the heart of Puerto Vallarta.”

In recent years, the 5 de Diciembre Market has grown from a simple farmers’ venue into a cultural hub. It sits in the vibrant 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, named for the street grid laid out on December 5, 1945. Since the 1970s, the market has hosted generations of families, fishermen and artisans who keep Puerto Vallarta’s traditions alive. Today’s cleanup honors that legacy, ensuring the market remains a clean, safe gathering place for years to come.

