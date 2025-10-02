Puerto Vallarta News

Atlanta Puerto Vallarta flight

Atlanta-Puerto Vallarta flight takes off this winter with weekly service

October 2, 2025
,
0

Frontier launches a weekly Atlanta Puerto Vallarta flight on December 20 with A321 service, adding low-cost seats to PVR as winter demand builds. Fares start at $99.

