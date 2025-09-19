Puerto Vallarta News

Tire blowouts mount amid Avenida México potholes mess

Tire blowouts mount amid Avenida México potholes mess in Puerto Vallarta

September 19, 2025
Drivers in Puerto Vallarta report tire blowouts and delays on Avenida México as Avenida México potholes deepen between Mojoneras and the Vía Corta bridge after recent rains.

