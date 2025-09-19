Tire blowouts mount amid Avenida México potholes mess in Puerto Vallarta
Drivers in Puerto Vallarta report tire blowouts and delays on Avenida México as Avenida México potholes deepen between Mojoneras and the Vía Corta bridge after recent rains.
Home » Puerto Vallarta » Tire blowouts mount amid Avenida México potholes mess in Puerto Vallarta
Drivers in Puerto Vallarta report tire blowouts and delays on Avenida México as Avenida México potholes deepen between Mojoneras and the Vía Corta bridge after recent rains.