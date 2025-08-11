Body found floating near Puerto Vallarta hotel sparks investigation

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Puerto Vallarta’s tranquil Monday morning was abruptly interrupted on August 11 when a body was found floating just off the beach of the Canto del Sol hotel. The grim discovery drew lifeguards, police, and forensic officials to the site. This sparked an investigation into what led to the man’s death.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., a swimmer in the area spotted what appeared to be a lifeless figure in the water. On closer inspection, he confirmed the worst and called out to the hotel’s security staff for assistance. Security activated their emergency protocol, contacting 911 while keeping sight of the body.

Within minutes, municipal lifeguards launched into the water, bringing the man to shore. Despite swift recovery efforts, the victim showed no vital signs.

About Canto del Sol Hotel Located in Puerto Vallarta’s Hotel Zone, Canto del Sol is a popular all-inclusive resort known for its beachfront access and family-friendly amenities. The surrounding beach is frequented by guests, locals, and water sports operators, making it a high-traffic stretch of coastline.

Victim remains unidentified

Authorities say the deceased man appeared to be about 50 years old. However, his identity has yet to be confirmed. It is still unknown whether he was staying at the Canto del Sol or was visiting the beach from elsewhere in the city.

Municipal police quickly cordoned off the area while awaiting the arrival of the Jalisco State Public Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators began interviewing witnesses, including the swimmer who first spotted the body. They hoped to reconstruct the events leading to the man’s death.

Personnel from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) later transported the body to the local amphitheater for an autopsy. Officials stressed the post-mortem examination will be critical in determining the exact cause of death. It will reveal whether the death was accidental, medical, or otherwise.

Role of Semefo in Mexico Semefo — Servicio Médico Forense — is Mexico’s official forensic medical service. Its duties include performing autopsies, identifying bodies, collecting forensic evidence, and providing expert testimony in legal cases.

Safety reminders amid tourist season

Puerto Vallarta authorities used the occasion to urge both locals and tourists to exercise caution when swimming. This is especially important during peak vacation periods. They recommended that swimmers remain in lifeguard-supervised areas, heed posted warnings, and stay alert to changing sea conditions.

The city’s coastline, while generally calm, can experience rip currents and strong swells, particularly during the rainy season. Officials also reminded beachgoers that alcohol consumption before swimming significantly increases the risk of drowning.

Drowning Statistics in Jalisco According to state data, Jalisco records dozens of accidental drownings annually, with Puerto Vallarta accounting for a significant portion due to its high visitor numbers. Many incidents involve tourists unfamiliar with local sea conditions, and intoxication.

Ongoing investigation

As of now, no foul play has been confirmed, but the investigation remains open. Authorities have not ruled out any possibilities. They expect to release more details once the autopsy is complete and the victim’s family is notified.

For now, the death off Canto del Sol stands as a sobering reminder that even in a city built around its beaches, the ocean demands respect and caution.

Puerto Vallarta officials are expected to provide an update in the coming days. They continue to piece together the man’s final moments.