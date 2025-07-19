Business Community Reviews Territorial Planning Plan for Puerto Vallarta

Business Community Reviews Territorial Planning Plan for Puerto Vallarta

July 19, 2025
Local business leaders and municipal planners met to discuss the Territorial Planning Plan for Puerto Vallarta, focusing on water management, waste services and legal certainty Local business leaders from the Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Business Association (AEBBA AC) met this week with heads of the municipal departments of Urban…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN