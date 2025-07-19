Business Community Reviews Territorial Planning Plan for Puerto Vallarta

Local business leaders and municipal planners met to discuss the Territorial Planning Plan for Puerto Vallarta, focusing on water management, waste services and legal certainty Local business leaders from the Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Business Association (AEBBA AC) met this week with heads of the municipal departments of Urban…

Local business leaders from the Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Business Association (AEBBA AC) met this week with heads of the municipal departments of Urban Territorial Planning and Environmental Sustainability. The session centered on the recently drafted Territorial Planning Plan for Puerto Vallarta, a guiding document meant to steer urban growth and preserve the city’s appeal as a top tourist destination. Participants heard a detailed review of the technical section and discussed how to ensure early business‑sector involvement in future stages of the planning process.

Fernando Castro Rubio, president of AEBBA AC, said this gathering marks the first of many. “We want direct dialogue with the authorities on issues that shape our city’s future,” he said. He urged officials to include the business community in awareness campaigns, noting that companies can play a key role in promoting best practices. Castro Rubio underscored the need for legal certainty so investors can plan projects with confidence and all voices—public and private—can be heard.

During the session, AEBBA AC formally requested to take part in the presentation of the Ecological Planning Program proposal. Members also asked to join any competing submissions for updates to existing urban development plans covering the city’s districts.

The group agreed to tackle several priority areas starting with water. Discussions included strategies for harvesting rainwater and improving its reuse, expanding public water treatment systems, and securing reliable supply for residential, commercial and hotel needs. Business owners stressed that early collaboration on these matters can reduce costs and boost sustainability across the tourism sector.

They also covered drainage and sewage concerns, including how to upgrade aging pipelines and prevent backups during the rainy season. Recycling infrastructure topped their list, along with electricity grid improvements and a more efficient approach to urban solid waste collection. The association pressed officials to align new development plans with river drainage paths to prevent runoff from contaminating coastal waters.

Jorge Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development, outlined progress on mapping key growth zones, building public‑space standards and adopting zoning ordinances. Dr. Bartolo Cruz Romero, Director of Environmental Sustainability, detailed proposals for green corridors, tree‑planting initiatives and pollution monitoring. Both directors said they will lean on support from civil society groups and coordinate with state and federal agencies to secure funding and technical assistance.

The session closed with a commitment to schedule follow‑up meetings in the coming months. Business representatives praised the transparency of the process and said they look forward to rolling up their sleeves on urban projects that balance growth with environmental care. They expect to review draft regulations, provide feedback on ecological targets and help craft outreach materials that keep the wider community informed and engaged.

