Authorities move to clear blocked channels in Puerto Vallarta
After severe floods, Jalisco Civil Protection and Conagua will clear invaded waterways and pursue irregular builds. Plan targets blocked channels Puerto Vallarta to reduce risk.
Home » Puerto Vallarta » Authorities move to clear blocked channels in Puerto Vallarta
After severe floods, Jalisco Civil Protection and Conagua will clear invaded waterways and pursue irregular builds. Plan targets blocked channels Puerto Vallarta to reduce risk.