Seapal to Test Water at Three Contaminated Beaches in Puerto Vallarta

July 21, 2025
Seapal Vallarta will begin a new round of water‑quality tests this Monday at Mismaloya, Camarones and Cuale beaches—sites recently flagged for fecal contamination by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris). The move comes after an intensive cleanup campaign aimed at restoring the coastline and monitoring the…
