Seapal to Test Water at Three Contaminated Beaches in Puerto Vallarta

Seapal Vallarta will begin a new round of water‑quality tests this Monday at Mismaloya, Camarones and Cuale beaches—sites recently flagged for fecal contamination by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris). The move comes after an intensive cleanup campaign aimed at restoring the coastline and monitoring the impact of recent rains on water safety.

Councilman Christian Omar Bravo Carvajal, president of Puerto Vallarta’s Clean Beaches Commission, confirmed that Seapal Vallarta technicians will collect fresh samples at each beach to gauge current pollution levels. “We believe the results will be negative for pollution,” Bravo Carvajal said. “A lot of work has been done on the beaches, but the rains carry many pollutants from the rivers, which affects the results.”

Although the sand at Mismaloya, Camarones and Cuale appears visually clean, the councilman warned that river and canal runoff remains a serious threat. During recent cleanup efforts, volunteers and municipal crews removed refrigerators, couches and other discarded items from stream banks and under bridges—areas where informal settlements had sprung up.

A Growing Cleanup Movement

Bravo Carvajal celebrated strong community participation in the cleanup drives. “We’ve been doing a massive cleanup and will continue to do so,” he said, noting a special rivers‑and‑streams cleanup event scheduled for this Saturday. “The public has already joined in, and there’s much greater awareness about this problem.”

He urged residents and visitors to pitch in by keeping rivers and canals free of trash. “Dumping waste there is not a solution,” he said. “It inevitably ends up on our beaches and affects our quality of life.”

Restricted But Not Closed

Although Cofepris has placed swimming restrictions on the three beaches, Bravo Carvajal clarified that they remain open under constant surveillance. Seapal Vallarta will share the new test results as soon as laboratory analyses are complete. If pollution levels fall below sanctioned thresholds, the beaches could see a swift lift of swimming advisories.

Clean Beaches Commission Sets Preventive Measures

In response to the contamination alerts, the Clean Beaches Commission has convened to outline fresh preventive strategies. These include increased patrols of riverbanks, installation of waste‑capture nets at key drainage outlets and educational campaigns in local schools to stop littering at its source.

Blue Flag on the Horizon

As a sign of progress, Bravo Carvajal announced that Puerto Vallarta will receive a new “Blue Flag” certification for one of its beaches in the coming weeks. The Blue Flag program, run by the Foundation for Environmental Education, recognizes sites that meet high standards for water quality, safety, environmental management and education.

“Earning a Blue Flag is a significant achievement,” he said. “It reflects our commitment to improve environmental and tourism quality in Puerto Vallarta.”

Seapal Vallarta’s upcoming tests will be a critical indicator of the cleanup’s success. With sustained community effort and targeted preventive measures, local officials and residents alike hope to keep Mismaloya, Camarones and Cuale among the cleanest—and safest—beaches on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

