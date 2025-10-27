Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Cuale River Island

Puerto Vallarta sets big fix for Cuale River Island

October 27, 2025
0

Puerto Vallarta is finally putting money—and attention—into Cuale River Island. City hall says nearly 40 million pesos will go to new walkways, slope reinforcement, and wildlife-friendly viewpoints on the downtown oasis. The plan arrives as the island turns 100, a reminder that this strip of green has outlived storms, floods, and waves of development. If the project holds to its promise, locals get safer paths, vendors get steadier foot traffic, …

