Dengue Alert Lifted as Cases Stabilize in Puerto Vallarta

With the dengue alert lifted in Puerto Vallarta after five weeks of targeted efforts, the region reports no new cases or hospitalizations—here’s how community work and ongoing prevention will keep it that way.

Dengue infections in Puerto Vallarta have held steady, and health officials report no new active cases or hospitalizations in recent weeks. Jaime Álvarez Zayas, director of Jalisco’s Eighth Health Region, confirmed that the dengue alert for the municipality has been lifted.

As of July 17, Puerto Vallarta tallied 132 confirmed dengue cases this season. Neighboring Tomatlán reported 14 cases, bringing the regional total to 146. “We’re at a complete plateau,” Álvarez Zayas said. “There’s no rapid or explosive transmission of cases, and we’ve now gone one or two weeks without reporting any new infections or hospital stays.”

Dengue Cases in Puerto Vallarta Reach a Plateau

During a virtual meeting this week with the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), federal, state, and regional authorities reviewed the current numbers. Following that discussion, Puerto Vallarta was removed from the list of municipalities deemed to be in a critical dengue situation.

Álvarez Zayas credited the turnaround to five weeks of coordinated work. “Our state and federal teams, along with the ‘Patio Limpio’ program brigades and Cenaprece staff, focused on eliminating mosquito breeding sites,” he explained. Those efforts included door-to-door inspections, community clean‑ups, and targeted fumigation in high‑risk neighborhoods.

The intervention involved epidemiology personnel from the Jalisco Health Secretariat and local health brigades. They inspected yards, drained standing water, and treated common mosquito habitats. “Dengue is no longer a cause for concern in Puerto Vallarta, even at the federal level,” Álvarez Zayas emphasized.

While the current outlook is positive, authorities urge continued vigilance, especially as the region approaches its historical peak dengue season in October and November. Mosquito activity typically surges with the heaviest rains, creating new breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the virus’s carrier.

“This entire effort was strategic, just before the start of the rains,” Álvarez Zayas noted. “Our goal is to enter the rainy months with the lowest possible number of cases.” Preventive measures will continue across the health region, with regular inspections and public awareness campaigns.

Citizen participation remains key to sustaining these gains. Health officials call on residents to keep their patios and gardens clean, empty any containers holding water, and report potential breeding sites to local authorities. They also encourage anyone experiencing fever, rash, or severe headache to seek medical attention immediately.

“With community support, we can keep dengue at bay,” Álvarez Zayas said. “Together, we’ll protect our families and maintain this plateau through the rainy season.”

