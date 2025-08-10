DIF Vallarta and Women’s Justice Center Team Up on Violence Prevention

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – In a move to strengthen victim support and prevention protocols, local authorities have joined forces to empower those who serve the community’s most vulnerable.

Staff from the Puerto Vallarta Municipal DIF (Integral Family Development System) underwent specialized training by the Centro de Justicia para la Mujer (Women’s Justice Center, CJM). The workshop focused on improving service quality, enhancing empathy, fostering a gender-sensitive approach, preventing revictimization, and optimizing support services for victims.

Participants included personnel from the Procuraduría de Protección a Niñas, Niños y Adolescentes (Office for the Protection of Children and Adolescents), social workers, and municipal psychologists.

A Unified Front for Safer Communities

Georgina Livier Morones Toscano, Director of CJM Puerto Vallarta, highlighted the importance of inter-institutional synergy. “Avoiding revictimization through effective coordination enables us to offer higher-quality care,” she said, praising the openness of the DIF to new protocols.

This aligns with a growing trend of municipal capacity-building with tangible social impact, where agencies move beyond siloed operations to collaborate on prevention and victim care.

What Are DIF and CJM? DIF (Sistema para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia) is a municipal public institution in Mexico focused on social welfare, including programs that support families, children, and vulnerable groups. The CJM (Centro de Justicia para la Mujer) is a state-level center created to provide legal and psychological services to female victims of violence.

The Broader Context

Why this matters:

Puerto Vallarta, like much of Jalisco, has grappled with persistent levels of family and gender-based violence. The launch of the CJM in 2018 marked a milestone in structuring judicial response, while the DIF’s focus has been broadly welfare-oriented. Strengthening frontline capacity is a critical strategy to close gaps in timely, empathetic intervention.

Capacity-building as prevention:

Training such as this not only equips staff with practical tools—it sends a clear signal that victim support systems are evolving to be more responsive, humane, and trauma-informed.

Why Staff Training Is a Prevention Strategy Empathy reduces retraumatization: Trained staff are more likely to avoid inadvertently harming victims by ignoring emotional cues or using harsh procedures.

Consistency in service: Common protocols ensure that each person receives the same standard of care.

Legality and rights awareness: Knowing the law helps staff refer cases appropriately, from psychological support to legal aid.

Collaboration: Shared understanding promotes smoother coordination between DIF, CJM, and other agencies.

What’s Next?

Such training initiatives could be the starting point of a wider strategy—one where prevention is as important as response. Whether this evolves into regular capacity-building cycles or expands to include community outreach remains to be seen. But for now, DIF Vallarta and the Women’s Justice Center have made a significant collaborative step toward safeguarding dignity and justice for victims across Puerto Vallarta.