Disney cruises to Puerto Vallarta now on sale for 2026–27
Disney cruises to Puerto Vallarta are open for booking with seven sailings from San Diego in late 2026 and early 2027, including Halloween and holiday voyages, plus a Panama Canal transit.
Home » Puerto Vallarta » Disney cruises to Puerto Vallarta now on sale for 2026–27
Disney cruises to Puerto Vallarta are open for booking with seven sailings from San Diego in late 2026 and early 2027, including Halloween and holiday voyages, plus a Panama Canal transit.