disney cruises puerto vallarta

Disney cruises to Puerto Vallarta now on sale for 2026–27

August 19, 2025

Disney cruises to Puerto Vallarta are open for booking with seven sailings from San Diego in late 2026 and early 2027, including Halloween and holiday voyages, plus a Panama Canal transit.

Continue reading news on PVDN with a subscription.

Special Offer
$2.50 USD Monthly

Unlock story

Related Posts

cruises puerto vallarta

Two Puerto Vallarta cruise ship arrivals bring more than 7,000 passengers today

Puerto Vallarta cruise ship arrivals August 19 bring Carnival Panorama and Navigator of the Seas...
low sales

The disconnect between 80 percent hotel occupancy and low sales in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta hotel occupancy sits near 80 percent, yet downtown sales lag. We explain why...
Vallarta Nayarit Gastronómica 2025

Vallarta Nayarit Gastronómica 2025 connects minds and souls

Everything to know about Vallarta Nayarit Gastronómica 2025 in Riviera Nayarit, from dates and chefs...
,
Animal Welfare Fair in Puerto Vallarta

Animal Welfare Fair in Puerto Vallarta offers free care

Animal Welfare Fair in Puerto Vallarta runs Aug 20–22 with free sterilizations, vaccinations, and dog...