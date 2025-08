Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - A moment of urgency turned into one of admiration in La Aurora, a neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta, when residents witnessed a Dog Rescue in Puerto Vallarta that underscored the power of collective action. Neighbors spotted a Belgian Malinois trapped on a third-floor railing, its rear legs wedged between metal bars and its body swaying perilously above the ground. Social media clips...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter