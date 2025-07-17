Donation of 120 dialysis units in Puerto Vallarta boost patient care

Deputy Yussara Canales González delivered 120 donated dialysis units in Puerto Vallarta to IMSS Clinic 42, ensuring uninterrupted treatment for local kidney patients. Deputy Yussara Canales González handed over 15 boxes of peritoneal dialysis bags—120 units in all—to IMSS Clinic 42 in Puerto Vallarta. Each bag replaces a single dialysis session…

Deputy Yussara Canales González handed over 15 boxes of peritoneal dialysis bags—120 units in all—to IMSS Clinic 42 in Puerto Vallarta. Each bag replaces a single dialysis session for kidney failure patients who depend on regular home treatment. With these units in stock, Clinic 42 can support at least 120 people facing chronic kidney disease and keep their treatment on schedule.

Impact of 120 dialysis units in Puerto Vallarta

Peritoneal dialysis uses sterile solution in the abdomen to filter waste when kidneys fail. Patients carry out exchanges at home, making a steady supply of bags vital. A missed session can lead to fluid overload, toxins in the blood and urgent hospital visits. By delivering 120 units, Canales’s team has secured a month’s worth of treatments for many patients, reducing the risk of complications and cutting pressure on hospital emergency services.

Ensuring steady care for kidney patients

Staff at Family Medicine Unit 42 welcomed the delivery and noted that supply shortages often force patients to ration bags. “These 120 units mean fewer skipped treatments and fewer emergency trips,” said Dr. Laura Méndez, head nurse. The delivery fills immediate gaps while state health officials work on long‑term stock plans. Canales announced talks with medical suppliers to lock in regular shipments and lower costs through bulk contracts.

A push for reliable public health

This initiative builds on several health efforts led by Canales’s office. She has backed proposals to upgrade clinic storage, install an inventory‑tracking system and train staff on early warning signs of supply shortfalls. Her plan calls for quarterly reviews of key medicines and equipment at all IMSS clinics in the district. By tracking use in real time, local leaders aim to prevent sudden shortages of dialysis materials and other essentials.

Voices from the community

Patients and families came to the handover event to thank the deputy. María Torres, whose husband relies on peritoneal dialysis, said the extra bags give them breathing room. “We worried about running out before the next state delivery,” she said. “Now we can focus on his health, not on finding supplies.” Other residents praised Canales for stepping in while the public system catches up with demand.

Next steps and ongoing support

Looking ahead, Canales will meet health officials in Mexico City to secure stronger supply chains for chronic‑care items. She plans to host a forum this fall where patients, doctors and suppliers can share data and solve gaps. On the ground, her team will monitor Clinic 42’s stock levels every two weeks and report any shortfalls directly to state health authorities.

By focusing on these 120 dialysis units, Deputy Canales shows how targeted action can ease hardship for Puerto Vallarta’s most vulnerable patients. With uninterrupted access to peritoneal dialysis bags, dozens of families can maintain treatment schedules, avoid emergencies and gain peace of mind while longer‑term solutions fall into place.

