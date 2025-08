Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - For decades, the mountain ejido of El Jorullo lived with limited access to the city below, leaving residents isolated and their economic options constrained. That changed this weekend when local officials inaugurated a newly completed 4-kilometer access road that finally ties the remote community into Puerto Vallarta’s municipal network. The project, celebrated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, promises to improve daily life...

