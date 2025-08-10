Highway Rehabilitation Hits 30 Percent, Linking Jalisco’s Pueblos Mágicos to Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – The Highway 544 rehabilitation project—key to connecting Jalisco’s Sierra Occidental region with the Pacific coast—has reached 30 percent completion. Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro announced this.

The works focus on the 91.3-kilometer stretch between the Magical Town of Mascota and Puerto Vallarta, a strategic route. It directly benefits San Sebastián del Oeste and the wider Sierra Occidental. By linking two Pueblos Mágicos—San Sebastián del Oeste and Mascota—it connects with the state’s most visited beach destination. Officials say the project will strengthen both economic and tourism development in the region.

Lemus Navarro underscored the project’s importance for regional integration and local livelihoods. “The development of our regions is built on safe and functional roads. These roads bring families closer to their destinations,” the governor stated on social media.

About Highway 544



Highway 544 is a key road in Jalisco’s Sierra Occidental, stretching approximately 91 kilometers between the towns of Mascota and Puerto Vallarta. It passes through mountainous terrain, offering access to two of the state’s Pueblos Mágicos—San Sebastián del Oeste and Mascota—and connects them to the Pacific coast.



The route is vital for tourism, agriculture, and trade, serving as a corridor between rural communities and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco’s most visited beach destination. Once rehabilitation is complete, travelers can expect safer driving conditions, reduced travel times, and improved support for the region’s growing tourism industry.

Part of a broader highway plan

The rehabilitation of Highway 544 is part of the 2025–2030 Highway Plan, which outlines long-term infrastructure priorities for Jalisco. The program also includes the rehabilitation of Highway 527, aimed at improving the connection between Mascota and Talpa de Allende.

State officials say the upgrades are designed not only to improve travel safety and efficiency but also to ensure the infrastructure can support increased traffic volumes. Both local residents and visitors will benefit from this. The works involve widening lanes, reinforcing road shoulders, and improving drainage systems. These improvements will help to better withstand the region’s rainy season.

Boosting tourism and local economies

The Sierra Occidental region depends heavily on tourism generated by its historical towns, natural landscapes, and cultural attractions. Highway 544 serves as a lifeline for local businesses, from small hotels and restaurants to tour operators. These operators cater to visitors exploring the mountain routes to Puerto Vallarta.

Once completed, the improved highway is expected to cut travel times, enhance road safety, and provide a more comfortable experience for drivers. Officials believe these factors will encourage more tourists to explore the interior of Jalisco. Tourists will not feel limited to visiting only the coast.