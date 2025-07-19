Historic Center collaboration drives improvements in Puerto Vallarta

Municipal leaders and residents launch Historic Center collaboration in Puerto Vallarta to tackle public space upkeep, licensing, and safety, strengthening the area’s appeal and economy. Puerto Vallarta – Municipal leaders and residents of the city’s Historic Center joined forces this week to address the challenges facing the area’s image, operations, and…

Puerto Vallarta – Municipal leaders and residents of the city’s Historic Center joined forces this week to address the challenges facing the area’s image, operations, and community life. The meeting, chaired by City and Historic Center Manager Juan Pablo Martínez Torres, gathered residents and business owners from Malecón 1 and Malecón 2 to share proposals, suggestions, and complaints on everything from street lighting to licensing processes.

Martínez Torres opened the session by stressing the need for ongoing dialogue. “We will form regular working groups to ensure our team stays in constant contact with neighbors and business owners,” he said. His goal is to keep communication channels open so that the municipal government can respond quickly to emerging issues.

Key officials joined Martínez Torres at the table. Chief Registry and Licensing Officer Luis Fuentes explained recent upgrades to the licensing portal and offered to conduct hands‑on workshops for local entrepreneurs. Fuentes promised to streamline the approval process for outdoor seating, seasonal kiosks, and cultural events along the boardwalk.

Inspection and Surveillance Head César Mejía laid out new patrol routes and inspection schedules aimed at maintaining public safety and cleaning standards. He invited residents to report code violations through an online form and to nominate volunteer ambassadors to assist inspectors during peak tourist season.

Residents raised concerns about uneven sidewalks, faded signage, and intermittent street lighting. Business owners asked the city to coordinate landscaping improvements and additional trash receptacles to handle summer crowds. Parents voiced frustration over limited playground space and asked for safer crosswalks near schools and parks.

In response, Martínez Torres proposed creating three focused working groups: infrastructure, licensing and permits, and public safety and cleanliness. Each group will meet monthly with relevant municipal staff to track progress on assigned tasks. The infrastructure team will survey the worst blocks, map out repairs, and issue a prioritized timetable for upgrades.

Participants welcomed the plan. “This collaboration marks a turning point,” said María López, owner of a café on Malecón 1. “We all want a cleaner, safer heart for our city and a stronger local economy. Having our voices heard gives us hope.”

The initiative underscores the municipal government’s commitment to preserving the Historic Center as both a living neighborhood and a tourist destination. By harnessing local insight and official resources, the city aims to boost foot traffic, improve safety, and enrich daily life for residents and visitors alike.

As the first of these working groups convenes next week, both officials and community members say they are ready to translate dialogue into action—and to keep Puerto Vallarta’s historic heart beating strong.

