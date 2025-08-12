Puerto Vallarta Moves Closer to Launching Ferry to the Islas Marías

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – The long-awaited Puerto Vallarta–Islas Marías Ferry is moving forward. Senior officials from the National Port System Administration (ASIPONA) and executives from the Islas Marías Comprehensive Tourism Company (TURIIMAR) met this week to finalize operational details. The project is seen as a major addition to the port city’s tourism portfolio. It offers travelers direct sea access to one of Mexico’s most unique eco-cultural destinations.

Preparations Underway at Vallarta’s Maritime Terminal

In recent days, high-ranking TURIIMAR executives — including Hugo Hebert Sánchez Mijangos, Manager of Tourism Promotion and Development; Ángel Torres Guzmán, Manager of Nautical Operations; and Dayra Cervantes, Assistant Manager of Promotion — conducted an on-site inspection of Puerto Vallarta’s maritime terminal.

They were welcomed by Retired Admiral Juan Ortiz Guarneros, General Director of ASIPONA Puerto Vallarta, who led a tour of the facilities. According to both parties, the inspection confirmed that the port meets the necessary requirements. These requirements are crucial to offer a safe, reliable, and high-quality maritime service.

The visit follows a series of operational tests, working meetings, and technical evaluations. These have been taking place in recent months. These activities aim to ensure smooth boarding procedures, efficient docking operations, and compliance with environmental and maritime safety regulations.

About ASIPONA The Administración del Sistema Portuario Nacional (ASIPONA) is a federal entity responsible for managing Mexico’s key ports. It oversees infrastructure maintenance, safety operations, and commercial development to strengthen the nation’s maritime economy.

Connecting to a Destination with a Unique History

The Islas Marías archipelago, located about 112 kilometers off the coast of Nayarit, has a storied past. Once home to one of Mexico’s most notorious federal prisons, the islands have been transformed in recent years. They are now a UNESCO-recognized biosphere reserve and eco-tourism site. The conversion was part of a broader initiative to preserve biodiversity while opening the area to sustainable tourism.

Today, visitors can explore restored prison buildings, cultural exhibits, and pristine natural environments, including beaches and marine ecosystems. The new maritime connection from Puerto Vallarta will complement existing routes from Mazatlán and San Blas. This will further integrate the islands into Mexico’s coastal tourism network.

The Islas Marías at a Glance Location: Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Nayarit

Status: UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

Attractions: Historical prison complex, eco-lodges, marine biodiversity, cultural exhibitions

Access: Controlled tourism with environmental regulations

Strengthening Tourism with the “Mexico” Brand

This maritime route is also part of a larger national tourism strategy. In June, the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) and TURIIMAR signed a collaboration agreement granting the company a non-exclusive, free license to use the “Mexico” brand in its marketing.

The deal underscores the government’s interest in promoting high-value tourism experiences that align with environmental and cultural preservation goals. By integrating the Mexico brand into its promotional materials, TURIIMAR aims to position the Islas Marías as a flagship destination for eco-cultural tourism.

Economic and Cultural Impact on Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, already a major international cruise and vacation hub, is expected to benefit from the added maritime route. The route will likely result in increased visitor traffic and extended stays. While the city’s tourism economy is robust, much of it revolves around beach resorts and short-term cruise ship visits.

A direct link to the Islas Marías offers something different — an excursion that blends history, nature, and adventure. This could potentially attract a more diverse segment of travelers. Local businesses, particularly those involved in maritime services, hospitality, and eco-tourism excursions, could see new opportunities emerge.

A Project in the Final Stretch

While no official launch date has been announced, the recent inspection suggests the project is in its final stages. Remaining steps include finalizing operational protocols, ticketing logistics, and promotional campaigns.

Officials have emphasized that environmental safeguards will be central to the route’s operation. Given the Islas Marías’ status as a protected area, all tourism activities must adhere to strict regulations. These regulations are designed to minimize ecological disruption.

Environmental Guidelines for Visitors All tourists visiting the Islas Marías are required to follow conservation rules, which include restrictions on fishing, littering, and disturbing wildlife. Guided tours are often mandatory to ensure compliance and protect sensitive ecosystems.

The Broader Significance

This project goes beyond just adding a new ferry route — it represents a shift in how Mexico is curating its tourism offerings. By investing in sustainable maritime connections to unique destinations, the country is signaling that future growth in tourism will focus as much on preservation and authenticity as on scale and volume.