The Puerto Vallarta City Council confirmed today that officers seized a young lioness named “Kiri Kiri” during a high‑impact raid in the Independencia neighborhood. The animal, roughly seven months old, was taken into protective custody after a multi‑agency effort coordinated by local and federal authorities. According to official statement #811, the operation began on the morning of July 17, 2025, at a private residence on Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez Street.

City and federal officials worked side by side to secure the animal without incident. Teams from the Municipal Public Security Commission, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the Navy (SEMAR), the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA), the Ministerial Police, and the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) took part. After several hours of tactical maneuvers, they escorted Kiri Kiri out of the home at number 203 and placed her in a safe location for veterinary examination.

Authorities say the operation reflects a firm stance on both public safety and animal welfare. “We acted swiftly to address a potential threat and to ensure Kiri Kiri receives proper care,” said a spokesperson for the Municipal Public Security Commission. No injuries were reported among the officers, and the lioness appeared calm throughout the intervention.

Neighbors described the scene as tense but controlled. One resident who asked to remain anonymous recalled, “I heard sirens and saw uniformed officers surrounding the property. It was clear they had a plan, and they carried it out professionally.” Video footage of Kiri Kiri roaming the city center went viral days earlier, triggering public concern and prompting calls for a decisive response.

Investigators have launched a probe to determine whether the animal’s owners violated Mexico’s wildlife protection laws. Under federal regulations, private ownership of big cats requires special permits and secure facilities that meet strict standards. Officials have not yet disclosed if charges will be filed against the absent owners, who were not at the home during the raid.

Kiri Kiri’s final destination remains under wraps. PROFEPA typically transfers rescued wildlife to accredited rehabilitation centers, where animals receive medical care and, when possible, prepare for release back into suitable habitats. The City Council indicated it will share updates once the lioness’s health status and legal outcomes become clear.

Animal‑welfare advocates praised the operation. “Rescuing Kiri Kiri was the right move,” said Ana Torres from the Mexican Animal Rescue Network. “Big cats belong in sanctuaries, not private backyards. We hope this case raises awareness about illegal wildlife trade and the risks it poses.”

As Puerto Vallarta balances its image as a tourist haven with growing concerns over public safety and environmental protection, the seizure of Kiri Kiri underscores the city’s commitment to enforce laws and safeguard both people and animals. Residents and visitors alike will be watching closely for the next chapter in this unprecedented case.

