Lifeguards rescue man in Puerto Vallarta swept 120 meters out to sea

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Lifeguards rescue a man in Puerto Vallarta after being swept about 120 meters from shore at Bocanegra Beach. Authorities say he appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The rescue took place after Civil Protection Lifeguards and Firefighters received an emergency call reporting a swimmer in distress. On arrival, crews spotted the man far offshore, struggling to stay afloat.

Swift rescue operation

Lifeguards immediately entered the water with rescue equipment and reached the man, who was conscious and responsive despite the strong current. Officials said he appeared disoriented, likely due to intoxication.

Using flotation gear, rescuers towed him back to a safe area on shore, where paramedics were waiting to provide medical attention. His condition following treatment was not disclosed.

Authorities urge caution

Puerto Vallarta’s Civil Protection unit reminded beachgoers to respect ocean safety guidelines, especially during the summer season when currents can be stronger. Officials noted that alcohol consumption is a significant factor in many seaside emergencies.

Beach safety reminders for visitors

Authorities advise beach visitors to follow these safety measures when entering the water:

Check flag warnings before swimming and obey lifeguard instructions.

Avoid swimming after consuming alcohol or drugs, which impair judgment and physical ability.

Stay within designated swimming areas and avoid venturing too far from shore.

Swim with a companion and keep an eye on children at all times.

Bocanegra Beach, like several other local beaches, can experience strong rip currents that make swimming dangerous, particularly for inexperienced swimmers.

Civil Protection officials stressed that lifeguards are trained to respond quickly, but prevention remains the best way to avoid accidents.