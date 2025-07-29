Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Munguía Faces Harsh Criticism and Low Approval in New Poll

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González is facing a wave of public dissatisfaction just one year into his term, according to a new Massive Caller poll that paints a bleak picture for his political future. Amid mounting complaints over deteriorating public services and alleged misuse…

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González is facing a wave of public dissatisfaction just one year into his term, according to a new Massive Caller poll that paints a bleak picture for his political future. Amid mounting complaints over deteriorating public services and alleged misuse of city funds, Munguía’s approval rating has plummeted, placing him among the least popular municipal leaders in Jalisco.

The poll, conducted in early July 2025, reveals that 66.4 percent of Vallarta residents would not vote for Munguía if he seeks reelection, while just 33.6 percent would support a second term. These figures represent a significant erosion of trust for the mayor, who took office under the banner of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) and is now grappling with accusations of inflated municipal budgets and broken campaign promises.

Public frustration centers on city services and spending

Criticism of Munguía’s administration has intensified over the past several months, particularly around garbage collection delays, rising insecurity, and deteriorating public infrastructure. Despite campaign pledges to address these core quality-of-life concerns, residents say little has improved—and some claim conditions have worsened.

Behind the scenes, rumors of budget irregularities have only added fuel to the fire. Allegations include inflated municipal spending and the misallocation of public resources, which have drawn scrutiny from both civic watchdogs and political rivals. While no formal legal action has been announced, the mere suggestion of financial mismanagement has significantly damaged public trust.

“People are fed up,” said a local political analyst familiar with the poll results. “They’re not seeing the changes they were promised, and meanwhile, they’re reading headlines about bloated budgets. It’s not a good look for someone seeking reelection.”

Massive Caller poll signals political shift in Jalisco

The timing of the poll couldn’t be worse for Munguía, who is reportedly eyeing a 2025 reelection campaign. The data suggests a notable political realignment in Puerto Vallarta and potentially broader Jalisco municipalities, where support for the Morena Party—currently leading the federal government—has been rising.

The Massive Caller poll points to growing momentum behind Morena as voters express disillusionment with PVEM’s local governance. Political observers say this may reflect a desire for stronger federal-aligned leadership, particularly in cities like Puerto Vallarta that are vital to tourism and economic growth.

Morena’s appeal may also stem from its national messaging on anti-corruption and social programs, themes that contrast sharply with the controversies clouding Munguía’s administration. Although the Green Ecologist Party has traditionally allied with Morena at the federal level, its local performance in Vallarta appears to be damaging its reputation independently.

A steep climb ahead for reelection

While Munguía has not officially declared his intention to run again, sources within his party suggest that he is actively exploring a second campaign. However, the polling numbers suggest a steep uphill battle, with two-thirds of the electorate already signaling their intent to vote against him.

To reverse course, political strategists say Munguía would need to deliver visible improvements in city services and confront the financial controversies head-on, potentially reshuffling his cabinet or publicly addressing the allegations of fiscal mismanagement.

But with election season nearing and rival parties preparing their own campaigns, time is not on his side.

“If Luis Munguía wants to salvage his political career in Puerto Vallarta,” the analyst noted, “he’ll need more than a public relations push. He’ll need tangible results—and fast.”

Luis Munguía, Puerto Vallarta, Vallarta mayor poll, 2025 election, Jalisco politics, Massive Caller, Green Ecologist Party, Morena Party, public services Puerto Vallarta