Puerto Vallarta Malecón vendors protest loss of income during rehab works

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – More than 30 vendors who depend on semi-permanent sales stalls along the Puerto Vallarta Malecón staged a protest at the Municipal Presidency on Monday. This occurred after they were barred from operating due to ongoing rehabilitation works.

The vendors—many of whom have sold souvenirs, snacks, and artisanal goods in the same area for years—say they were given no prior notice about the suspension of their activities. Without alternative arrangements, they now face an abrupt loss of income. This is happening at the height of the summer season.

No Prior Notification, No Alternatives

Victor, one of the affected merchants, described the shock and frustration the vendors felt. “They just suddenly told us we couldn’t work because they were going to fix things up there. However, they didn’t notify us or give us any options on where to stay,” he said.

For decades, the Malecón has been a hub for both tourism and local commerce. The semi-permanent stalls have become part of the promenade’s identity. Vendors say the decision to close the area to them—without offering relocation or compensation—puts dozens of livelihoods at risk.

The merchants have requested a temporary sales space while the work is underway. “We want to work; that’s how we support our families. We’re around 30 families who depend directly on what we sell on the Malecón,” Victor emphasized.

What is the Puerto Vallarta Malecón? The Malecón is a 12-block oceanfront boardwalk in Puerto Vallarta, lined with sculptures, shops, restaurants, and street performances. It is one of the city’s most visited attractions for tourists and locals alike, hosting cultural events and evening strolls. Semi-permanent vendors, many selling local crafts and snacks, have been part of its character for decades.

Seeking Dialogue With Authorities

The protesters have called for an urgent meeting with the mayor, council members, and the municipal secretary. They are not asking for the works to stop. Instead, they want a workable solution that allows them to continue earning an income while the project moves forward.

While the municipal government has not issued an official statement, sources within City Hall say the rehabilitation works are part of a broader initiative. This initiative aims to modernize the Malecón’s infrastructure and public spaces. The scope is expected to include pavement repair, lighting upgrades, and landscaping improvements.

Tourism vs. Local Livelihoods Urban improvement projects in tourist areas often spark tension between the goal of upgrading infrastructure and the livelihoods of small vendors. In Puerto Vallarta, such projects can have long-term benefits for tourism, but they may also displace those whose businesses depend on daily visitor foot traffic.

Months Without Work

Although no official completion date has been announced, the works are expected to take several months. Tentative estimates place the reopening around the end of this year or early next year. For the affected families, that timeline represents a prolonged period without sales.

Without intervention, vendors say, some families may be forced to abandon their businesses entirely. “We’re not against improvements,” said another merchant during the protest. “But we need to be part of the conversation. This is our livelihood, and we should have been told in advance.”

The protest marks the latest instance of friction between local government modernization plans and those who make a living in public spaces. For now, the vendors are waiting for a direct response from the municipal authorities. They are hoping that the next meeting will result in a temporary relocation plan rather than months of unemployment.