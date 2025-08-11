Young Man Rescued from Puerto Vallarta River With Hypothermic Collapse

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – In a tense and carefully coordinated rescue operation, the Municipal Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters in Puerto Vallarta successfully saved a young man, estimated to be between 18 and 20 years old, who had collapsed from hypothermia after becoming stranded on a small island in the river that flows through the Campo Azul neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta.

A Call for Help—and a Mother’s Dread

The incident began when lifeguard personnel responding to a distress call were alerted by a highly anxious woman reporting her son had waded across the river in an effort to aid another child who appeared injured and stranded. Tragically, it was this youth himself who ultimately needed urgent assistance.

What Is Hypothermia?

Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, causing a dangerously low body temperature. Symptoms range from shivering, confusion, and slurred speech to muscle weakness or loss of coordination—especially hazardous in immersion incidents.

Why River Environments Are Risky

Flowing water rapidly strips heat from the body—much faster than air at the same temperature. Even seemingly mild water temperatures can result in hypothermia within minutes.

Coordinated Rescue Under Pressure

Once on scene, rescuers from both the Fire and Prehospital departments quickly deployed the necessary gear to access the island. Time was of the essence, as the young man was found in a weakened, semi-conscious state—too impaired to effectively communicate.

With measured deliberation, and leveraging lifesaving training and equipment, teams extracted him from the island. He was brought to safety on the riverbank and immediately placed aboard ambulance B-101, where first responders initiated critical warming and stabilization measures.

From Riverbank to Regional Hospital

The youth received initial medical attention at the scene before being transported to the regional hospital for advanced care. Hypothermia can lead to serious complications, even in otherwise healthy young individuals, making swift transfer and monitoring vital.

This rescue underscores both the hazards presented by waterways—even in familiar neighborhoods—and the essential value of swift, well-organized emergency response.

Campo Azul, Getsemaní: Riverside Community at a Glance

– Located along the river’s edge, this neighborhood is known for informal crossings and makeshift paths.

– Seasonal rain patterns may cause rapid changes in river currents and temperature.

– Public awareness and infrastructure improvements (like warning signs, barriers, or safe crossing points) are critical in preventing similar incidents.