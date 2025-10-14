Michelin Keys crowns three Puerto Vallarta boutique stays
Three Puerto Vallarta hotels earned 2025 honors in the Michelin Keys Puerto Vallarta selection. What the award means and what sets BellView, Casa Kimberly and Hacienda San Angel apart.
Home » Puerto Vallarta » Michelin Keys crowns three Puerto Vallarta boutique stays
Three Puerto Vallarta hotels earned 2025 honors in the Michelin Keys Puerto Vallarta selection. What the award means and what sets BellView, Casa Kimberly and Hacienda San Angel apart.