Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Michelin Keys Puerto Vallarta

Michelin Keys crowns three Puerto Vallarta boutique stays

October 14, 2025
0

Three Puerto Vallarta hotels earned 2025 honors in the Michelin Keys Puerto Vallarta selection. What the award means and what sets BellView, Casa Kimberly and Hacienda San Angel apart.

Continue Reading

Related Posts

Puerto Vallarta Canadian tourism

Canada’s love affair with Puerto Vallarta is heating up again

Puerto Vallarta Canadian tourism rises as Porter adds winter routes and a LEED Gold terminal...
0
Puerto Vallarta flooding recovery

Puerto Vallarta flooding recovery as 660 responders deploy

Puerto Vallarta flooding recovery continues after heavy rains, with 1,260 homes hit, 660 responders, and...
0
puerto vallarta protests malecon expansion

Protest stalls Puerto Vallarta malecón expansion plan

Residents and taxi drivers blocked Avenida México, pausing the Puerto Vallarta malecón expansion as criticism...
0
floods puerto vallarta

Puerto Vallarta flooding damages 703 homes, 85 businesses, and two schools

Remnants of Tropical Storm Raymond soaked Jalisco as Puerto Vallarta flooding damaged 700+ homes and...
0