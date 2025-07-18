Travelers on the inaugural Morelia–Puerto Vallarta flight were greeted by mariachi band

Travelers on the inaugural Morelia–Puerto Vallarta flight were greeted by a live mariachi band in a jubilant ceremony celebrating new air connectivity and tourism growth. Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Bright smiles, confetti cannons and the vibrant strains of a mariachi ensemble set the tone this Friday, July 18, 2025, as Volaris whisked…

Travelers on the inaugural Morelia–Puerto Vallarta flight were greeted by a live mariachi band in a jubilant ceremony celebrating new air connectivity and tourism growth.

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Bright smiles, confetti cannons and the vibrant strains of a mariachi ensemble set the tone this Friday, July 18, 2025, as Volaris whisked passengers nonstop from Morelia into Puerto Vallarta for the first time. The jubilant scene at the arrival gate heralded the start of three weekly Airbus 320 services, a festive celebration of strengthened ties between Michoacán and Jalisco’s Pacific jewel.

Morelia Puerto Vallarta direct flights

As the aircraft doors opened, a troupe of six musicians in charro outfits burst into “¡México Lindo y Querido!” Their trumpets and violins rang through the terminal, welcoming delighted travelers with joyful cries of “¡Bienvenidos!” Tourism Secretary Michelle Fridman Hirsch joined local officials in presenting floral leis and traditional Corundas de Michoacán, saying, “This flight unites two regions rich in culture and warmth. We invite every visitor to share in our fiestas, flavors and friendly spirit.”

Airport administrator Omar Torres Grajeda beamed as he surveyed the cheering crowd. “This route responds to growing demand and GAP’s commitment to world‑class infrastructure,” he declared between applause. He noted the New Terminal Building, now rising beside the tarmac, will further elevate Puerto Vallarta International Airport’s capacity and comfort by late 2026.

The timing could not be better. During the first half of 2025, domestic passenger traffic surged 12.6 percent to top 1.5 million travelers. Local hoteliers report summer bookings at 90 percent capacity, buoyed by fresh flight options and the city’s famed beaches, culinary scene and nightlife.

Jorge Roberto García Rojas, Volaris Director of Distribution and Market Development, added, “Our Morelia–Puerto Vallarta link is the perfect pairing—heritage streets meet coastal sunsets. We want guests to depart Morelia’s historic plazas and arrive here ready to soak in Pacific breezes.” He hinted at special introductory fares and tequila‑tasting flights on select departures to keep the festive spirit high.

Passengers loved the show. “I’ve never landed to a mariachi before,” laughed Carmen Ortega, a visitor from Guadalajara. “It felt like a party the minute we stepped off the plane.” Fellow traveler Luis Chávez agreed: “Between the music, the dancers and the confetti, it’s the best welcome I’ve ever had.”

As summer unfolds, the new direct connection promises to deepen cultural exchanges, boost regional economies and provide more reasons to explore both destinations. With three weekly flights now on the schedule, residents of Morelia and vacationers alike can look forward to a seamless, celebratory journey to Puerto Vallarta’s shores.

Puerto Vallarta, Morelia, Volaris, mariachi, tourism, air connectivity