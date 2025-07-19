Mpox in Puerto Vallarta and Dengue Update in Jalisco

Health Secretary Raúl Pérez Gómez reports Mpox in Puerto Vallarta accounts for five of Jalisco’s 55 cases and dengue cases drop by nearly a third this week through community efforts. Jalisco’s Health Secretary Raúl Pérez Gómez confirmed that Puerto Vallarta accounts for five of the 55 Mpox cases reported so far…

Jalisco’s Health Secretary Raúl Pérez Gómez confirmed that Puerto Vallarta accounts for five of the 55 Mpox cases reported so far this year in the state, representing roughly nine percent of the total. He made the announcement during the Regular Meeting of the North Coast Sierra Occidental Regional Network of Municipalities for Health, held at the International Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta this Friday. At the session, Pérez Gómez urged residents and visitors to stay alert for any suspicious symptoms and to seek medical attention immediately if Mpox is suspected.

“Puerto Vallarta was the first municipality where we detected the presence of this disease, but thanks to preventive measures, we have managed to contain its spread in that tourist destination,” Pérez Gómez said. He called on anyone experiencing fever, distinctive skin lesions or swollen lymph nodes to go directly to the nearest health center for evaluation. The secretary noted that vigilance remains key, especially in high‑traffic areas frequented by travelers.

Preventive efforts in Puerto Vallarta have included targeted awareness campaigns at hotels, restaurants and beach fronts, as well as training for local healthcare staff to recognize and isolate suspected cases quickly. Mobile health units have also been deployed to popular neighborhoods to offer on‑site screenings at no cost, minimizing delays in diagnosis and reducing opportunities for further transmission.

Dengue Cases Drop in Jalisco

While Mpox drew attention, Pérez Gómez also highlighted encouraging news on dengue. He reported that the current epidemiological week shows a reduction of nearly one third in dengue cases compared to the same period last year. “This is the result of collaborative work and constant epidemiological surveillance,” he said.

Key strategies include intensified junk removal drives, regular fumigation of high‑risk neighborhoods and community education campaigns to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Local health brigades have visited thousands of homes, instructing residents on how to keep yards clean and prevent water accumulation in containers like buckets and old tires.

Pérez Gómez stressed that continued public cooperation is vital to maintain the downward trend. He asked Jalisco residents to remain proactive: cover or overturn containers that hold water, report stagnant water spots to municipal authorities and participate in neighborhood clean‑up events organized by health departments.

Both Mpox and dengue were major topics of discussion at the regional health meeting, attended by municipal authorities from Jalisco’s eighth health jurisdiction. The session underscored the importance of local‑state collaboration in safeguarding public health across coastal and inland communities. Moving forward, the Health Secretariat plans to expand mobile clinics and ramp up data sharing between municipalities to ensure early detection of emerging outbreaks.

