My Malecón Reborn Survey Invites Puerto Vallarta Community Input

Puerto Vallarta’s downtown Malecón has long stood as a living memory of the city’s history, culture and coastal charm. On July 17, the municipal government led by Mayor Luis Munguía launched the My Malecón Reborn initiative, inviting every resident to help reshape this public space. The survey runs through August 4 and marks the first step toward the next Puerto Vallarta Historic Center Management Plan, Vision 2030.

By opening a direct channel to residents, the city aims to match improvements with local needs. Participants can rate and comment on lighting, security, green areas, public art, commerce and landscape design. Officials see this as a way to boost civic pride and ensure the waterfront reflects the community’s voice.

City managers set up three easy ways to join: an online form at puertovallarta.gob.mx/mi-malecon-renace, pop‑up modules along the Malecón itself and guided tours through nearby neighborhoods and boroughs. Each option breaks down the survey into simple topics, so residents can focus on the issues they care about most.

My Malecón Reborn survey details

Dates: July 17 – August 4, 2025

During the launch event, Ángel Marcial, manager of Smart Government, said, “True transformations emerge when the voice of citizens guides each decision.” Leonardo Gutiérrez, director of Social Participation, added that “the new Malecón must grow from the ideas of those who live here.” Councilwoman Laurel Carrillo described the Malecón as “a living postcard of our identity,” while Juan Pablo Martínez, manager of the Historic Center, called it “a space where past and future meet.”

This initiative fits into a broader Vision 2030 plan to revitalize the Historic Center. By blending public input with expert analysis, city officials hope to balance tourism needs with everyday life for residents. Proposed upgrades include energy‑efficient lighting, more seating and shaded green spots, added safety measures and rotating art displays. A final design proposal will roll out in the fall.

Local business owners and artists have welcomed the survey. “I’ve seen businesses adapt to new designs before,” said one café owner on the Malecón. “It feels good to know my opinion will count this time.” Art collectives plan to submit ideas for murals and installations that reflect Vallarta’s coastal roots and creative spirit.

As Puerto Vallarta grows, the My Malecón Reborn survey underscores the city’s pledge to govern with transparency and participation. Residents still have time to make their mark on one of Mexico’s most beloved promenades. Don’t miss the chance to shape the waterfront you know and love—visit the online form, stop by a module or join a tour before August 4.

