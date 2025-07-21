Olas Altas Beach stands under a red flag

Olas Altas Beach pollution prompts red flag at Puerto Vallarta

July 21, 2025
Puerto Vallarta’s Olas Altas Beach stands under a red flag after the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) failed its latest water quality tests. Officials blamed the high count of fecal bacteria, notably enterococcus faecalis, found in samples taken where the Cuale River meets the sea. The…
