Olas Altas Beach pollution prompts red flag at Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta’s Olas Altas Beach stands under a red flag after the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) failed its latest water quality tests. Officials blamed the high count of fecal bacteria, notably enterococcus faecalis, found in samples taken where the Cuale River meets the sea. The contamination traced back to a drainage leak at Constitución and 5 de Febrero streets, next to the suspension bridge.

Cofepris declared three beach areas unfit for swimming after bacteriological analysis detected worrying bacteria levels. “These readings exceed safety limits and pose health risks,” said Cofepris spokespersons, urging the public to stay out of the water at Olas Altas Beach, Camarones, and Mismaloya.

Jalisco’s Secretary of Health, Héctor Raúl Pérez Gómez, reinforced the warning. He urged families and tourists to avoid the three affected sites until further notice. “Swimming in contaminated waters can lead to skin infections, gastrointestinal illness, even respiratory problems,” Pérez Gómez said.

Olas Altas Beach pollution risks swimmers

Residents first noticed foul odors around the drain outlet approximately six years ago, when rapid construction of apartments and condominiums in Emiliano Zapata overwhelmed the neighborhood sewage system. Last Monday at 7:00 a.m., raw sewage gushed from a fractured sewer line like a fountain, spilling roughly 15 meters from the river’s edge.

Tourists and locals have since witnessed murky streams flowing past a nearby tortilla factory and residential blocks before emptying into the beach. Neighbors reported the leak to the Drinking Water, Drainage, and Sewerage System (Seapal) but say repairs have stalled. “The smell carries for blocks,” said one resident. “Children and pets used to play here. Now they can’t get close.”

Seapal engineers confirmed the pipe damage lies under a busy junction at Constitución and 5 de Febrero. They plan a repair schedule but have not set a firm date. While they secure permits, temporary containment measures will limit raw sewage flow into the tributary.

Cofepris tests measured enterococcus faecalis concentrations more than double the legal threshold for recreational waters. These bacteria indicate fecal contamination and can cause ear and eye infections, hepatitis A, and other illnesses when people swim in tainted water.

Local businesses fear the red flag warning will deter visitors during the summer peak. Hotel owner Mariana López said, “Cancelling paddle-board tours here will hit us hard. We need a fast fix so travelers feel safe.”

City officials face pressure to act swiftly. The municipal health department plans to increase beach monitoring and post clear signage at all three red-flagged sites. They will also meet with Seapal and state health authorities to fast-track sewer repairs and restore water quality.

For now, beachgoers must heed the warnings. Swimming at Olas Altas Beach remains off-limits. Families seeking safe water access can visit nearby Las Glorias Beach, which tests within acceptable limits, or wait for an all-clear from Cofepris in the coming weeks.

As Puerto Vallarta gears up for high season, restoring Olas Altas Beach will require coordinated work between Seapal, health officials, and local construction bodies. Residents and businesses alike hope for a prompt solution so this popular shoreline can reopen without risk to public health.

