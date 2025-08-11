Palmares Festival 2025 brings music and celebration to Puerto Vallarta’s Palmares Beach

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – The summer season in Puerto Vallarta will close with a new cultural and entertainment event on the city’s social calendar: the first-ever Palmares Festival Puerto Vallarta 2025, set for Saturday, August 23, from 11:00 a.m. until midnight.

The festival will unfold on Playa Palmares, a scenic stretch of coastline located just south of the Romantic Zone, known for its calm waters, clean sand, and less crowded atmosphere compared to the city’s main beaches. Organizers are billing it as a music and lifestyle event that blends local charm with international sounds.

Headliners include a diverse lineup of national and international artists such as Betoko, Alsoes, Malan Garcia, Sachary Olea, Fercho, Fresco, Abyy, Titánica, Wicchhi, Darían, Paul Andre, and Engineear. From deep house to pop-infused Latin beats, the programming aims to attract both locals and tourists seeking a day-long celebration by the sea.

Where is Playa Palmares? Playa Palmares sits about 15 minutes south of downtown Puerto Vallarta along Highway 200 toward Mismaloya. It’s popular among residents for its clear water and family-friendly setting, but it remains relatively unknown to first-time visitors. The beach offers ample parking, restrooms, and shaded palapas for rent.

Free transport to make access easy

One of the festival’s standout features is free round-trip transportation for attendees. Shuttles will depart from the Malecón Lighthouse esplanade every 30 minutes, making it easy for guests to get to the venue without navigating the busy weekend traffic or searching for parking near the beach.

This accessibility focus comes at a time when Puerto Vallarta has been working to improve transportation options for large-scale events, particularly those held outside the city’s main tourist core.

What to Expect at the Festival Visitors can expect live music across multiple genres, a bar with a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, a food court featuring local and regional flavors, and on-site restrooms. Event organizers have also confirmed that **security personnel will be present** throughout the day to ensure a safe experience for everyone.

Boost for late-summer tourism

Puerto Vallarta’s festival season often peaks during the winter and spring months, with events like the International Gourmet Festival and Vallarta Pride drawing international crowds. By launching Palmares Festival in August, organizers hope to extend the summer tourism period and encourage visitors to stay longer in the city before the start of the quieter September season.

Local hospitality businesses are already viewing the event as a potential revenue boost. Hotels in the Romantic Zone and the South Shore areas may see increased bookings from music fans looking to stay within easy reach of Playa Palmares.

Building a new tradition

While 2025 marks the inaugural edition, organizers have expressed interest in making Palmares Festival an annual summer send-off for Puerto Vallarta. The combination of a beachfront location, diverse music lineup, and no-entry-fee transport could help establish the festival as a fixture in the city’s cultural calendar.

For many locals, the event will also serve as a reminder of the area’s natural beauty. Playa Palmares is part of a protected coastal zone, and holding a well-managed festival here could strike a balance between entertainment and environmental responsibility.

If successful, Palmares Festival could join the ranks of other coastal music events in Mexico that have gained international attention, such as Zihuatanejo’s Guitar Festival or Sayulita’s Festival Sayulita.