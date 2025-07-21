Possible screwworm in Puerto Vallarta pet raises concern

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A veterinary office in Puerto Vallarta has sounded the alarm after discovering live larvae in a senior dog’s ear, a potential sign of screwworm infestation in an area that had been free of the pest for more than three decades. The incident, documented by The Pet…

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A veterinary office in Puerto Vallarta has sounded the alarm after discovering live larvae in a senior dog’s ear, a potential sign of screwworm infestation in an area that had been free of the pest for more than three decades. The incident, documented by The Pet House Veterinary Clinic & Canine Aesthetics, comes amid a newly confirmed outbreak of Cochliomyia hominivorax—commonly known as the cattle screwworm—across parts of Mexico.

During a routine examination on June 23, clinicians treated a 15‑year‑old dog suffering from a severe middle ear infection. Staff members were startled to find roughly ten live larvae emerging from the lesion, which emitted a strong, foul odor. The wound had been present for over a week before the dog was brought in for care.

The clinic responded swiftly, administering oral antiparasitic medication and systemic antibiotics, while manually removing the larvae through topical treatments. According to clinic records, samples were filed with the federal “Reporta Gusaneras” system the same day and forwarded to CENAPA (National Center for Animal Health Diagnostic Services) on June 25 for definitive identification.

However, official confirmation from the National Service for Agro-Alimentary Public Health, Safety and Quality (SENASICA) is still pending. If validated, this would mark one of the first urban pet cases in Puerto Vallarta since screwworm was declared eradicated nationwide more than 30 years ago.

Screwworm in Puerto Vallarta under scrutiny

The reemergence of screwworm poses urgent questions for veterinarians and public health officials alike. Agricultural authorities recognized a broader outbreak earlier this summer, prompting heightened animal health controls in multiple regions. Yet urban centers and tourist destinations, where pet mobility is high, face unique challenges in surveillance and containment.

Beginning December 2024, pets traveling to the United States must present a valid screwworm‑free health certificate. The presence of this parasite not only jeopardizes animal welfare but also carries zoonotic risks for humans, especially in households with elderly or immunocompromised individuals.

The Pet House Veterinary Clinic stressed that while the report remains unofficial, it underscores gaps in epidemiological monitoring in zones frequented by both residents and visitors. “We rely on prompt laboratory confirmation to guide local response,” the clinic noted in its public statement.

SENASICA has yet to release a statement on the Puerto Vallarta report. In past outbreaks, confirmation triggered emergency measures including targeted insecticide treatments, livestock inspections, and public awareness campaigns. Whether similar protocols will be enacted in Jalisco and neighboring states remains to be seen.

For pet owners and travelers, experts advise vigilant inspection of any unexplained wounds or infections, particularly around the ears and nose, where screwworm larvae tend to feed. Early detection and treatment are critical to prevent severe tissue damage.

As Puerto Vallarta braces for another busy tourist season, the potential incursion of screwworm into an urban setting highlights the need for robust animal health systems. The veterinary community and public health agencies will be closely watching SENASICA’s confirmation, which will shape control measures and travel regulations in the coming months.

