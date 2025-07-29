Puerto Vallarta’s aging water infrastructure

Puerto Vallarta’s Aging Water Infrastructure Struggles to Keep Pace with Modern Demands

July 29, 2025
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Puerto Vallarta’s aging water infrastructure is straining under pressure, with more than half of its 4,000-kilometer hydraulic network now over 30 years old, causing increased failures and urgent repairs across the municipality. According to Seapal Vallarta, the city’s municipal water and sewer agency, Puerto Vallarta maintains…
