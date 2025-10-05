Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta audit irregularities top 640 million pesos

October 5, 2025
Puerto Vallarta audit irregularities total more than 640 million pesos in the 2023 account, with red flags in public works, land buys, and social aid spending, Jalisco’s auditor says.

