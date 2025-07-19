Puerto Vallarta bank robbery targets restaurant owner in Jardines de Vallarta

July 19, 2025
In a Puerto Vallarta bank robbery in Jardines de Vallarta, a restaurant owner was held at gunpoint and lost 50,000 pesos in cash after leaving a Banamex branch, prompting calls for tighter security during the summer vacation. A local restaurant owner became the latest victim of a bold daytime heist…
