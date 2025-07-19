Puerto Vallarta bank robbery targets restaurant owner in Jardines de Vallarta

In a Puerto Vallarta bank robbery in Jardines de Vallarta, a restaurant owner was held at gunpoint and lost 50,000 pesos in cash after leaving a Banamex branch, prompting calls for tighter security during the summer vacation. A local restaurant owner became the latest victim of a bold daytime heist…

In a Puerto Vallarta bank robbery in Jardines de Vallarta, a restaurant owner was held at gunpoint and lost 50,000 pesos in cash after leaving a Banamex branch, prompting calls for tighter security during the summer vacation.

A local restaurant owner became the latest victim of a bold daytime heist outside the Banamex branch in Jardines de Vallarta. On Friday morning, the owner of the Malibu restaurants withdrew 50,000 pesos and was loading the cash into his vehicle when an armed assailant approached and demanded the money at gunpoint. Within seconds, the robber fled on a waiting motorcycle, where an accomplice sped off down the street.

According to municipal reports, the victim did not alert authorities until 25 minutes after the attack, giving the suspects ample time to vanish without a trace. In response, local officers launched a ground search of the neighborhood and its side streets, but found no leads. State Attorney General investigators have since taken over the case and opened a formal inquiry.

This incident follows a wave of similar robberies across Puerto Vallarta, all using the same method: criminals scout bank branches, note customers withdrawing cash, and strike as soon as victims step outside. Authorities warn anyone carrying large sums of money to vary their routine, avoid predictable routes, and consider using electronic transfers whenever possible.

Puerto Vallarta bank robbery details

Residents of Jardines de Vallarta woke to heightened tension after hearing reports of the armed attack. Banamex branch employees say they have seen customers become uneasy when leaving the bank, and some now request an escort to their vehicles. Neighbors describe riders on motorcycles circling the block before swooping in on unsuspecting patrons.

Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González condemned the attack and promised to step up patrols during the peak summer travel season. “We want this city to remain as safe as it has been,” he said, noting that Puerto Vallarta ranks fourth nationwide in overall safety. He plans to meet with the local police station to boost foot and vehicle patrols around bank branches and other high‑risk areas.

In his statement, the mayor pointed out that these are isolated events that should not overshadow the work of police officers who maintain order every day. He urged both residents and tourists to stay alert, report suspicious activity immediately, and to use official transport or trusted companions when carrying cash.

Bank officials in Jardines de Vallarta also offered their own advice: use ATMs inside the branch lobby, activate push‑notification alerts on withdrawal amounts, and if possible, withdraw smaller amounts in stages. Some patrons have already begun forming informal safety teams, walking in pairs or groups to their cars.

While the investigation continues, the city’s security forces say they will keep pressure on criminal networks that exploit these “moment‑of‑weakness” moments. Video surveillance from nearby businesses and traffic cameras is being reviewed, and investigators hope to identify the getaway motorcycle by its make or license plate. Anyone with tips or footage is asked to contact the State Attorney General’s Office hotline.

As summer visitors arrive, authorities urge everyone to stay informed about local risks, safeguard valuables, and report crimes without delay. With extra patrols on the way, officials say they will work around the clock to keep Jardines de Vallarta—and all of Puerto Vallarta—as welcoming and secure as ever.

