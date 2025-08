Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - The body of a 19-year-old man from Guadalajara was found Sunday morning, August 3, after he disappeared the previous afternoon while swimming with his eight-year-old nephew at Camarones Beach in Puerto Vallarta. The youth went missing amid a strong rip current, and despite a concentrated search, only his body was recovered during the second sweep the following day. Puerto Vallarta rip...

